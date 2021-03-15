Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with Sanjana Ganesan

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," Bumrah posted on his social media handles.

Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

The wedding ceremony, held in Goa, was a private affair with close friends and family members in attendance.

A regular member of the Indian team, Bumrah was released by the Indian side ahead of the fourth Test against England for personal reasons.