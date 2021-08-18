Dhawan’s dhamaka against Sri Lanka

2

The number of batsmen who have managed 50-plus scores on both their One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) debuts. Ishan Kishan is now the second to do so.

Batsmen who have made 50-plus scores on both T20I and ODI debut

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Format Score Opponent Venue Date Result T20I debut 56 Zimbabwe East London October 9, 2018 Won ODI debut 93 Pakistan Port Elizabeth January 19, 2019 Lost

Ishan Kishan (India)

Format Score Opponent Venue Date Result T20I debut 56 England Ahmedabad March 14, 2021 Won ODI debut 59 Sri Lanka Colombo RPS July 18, 2021 Won

140

The number of innings Shikhar Dhawan needed to reach 6,000 runs in ODIs. During his unbeaten match-winning knock of 86 in the first Colombo RPS ODI on July 18, he became the 63rd batsman, and the 10th Indian, to cross the landmark and the fourth-quickest to do so.

Quickest to reach 6,000 ODI runs in terms of innings

Inns (Matches) Batsman Team Achieved on Runs Average 123 (126) Hashim Amla South Africa October 25, 2015 6,008 52.70 136 (144) Virat Kohli India November 9, 2014 6,003 51.31 139 (146) Kane Williamson New Zealand June 29, 2019 6,008 48.06 140 (143) Shikhar Dhawan India July 18, 2021 6,063 45.93 141 (156) Viv Richards West Indies January 7, 1989 6,016 50.13 141 (150) Joe Root England June 29, 2021 6,041 50.76

Notes: Richards was the first batsman to aggregate 6,000 runs in ODIs.

Dhawan was on his ODI debut as captain when he achieved this landmark.

Dhawan is the second-quickest in terms of matches after Amla to reach the mark.

17

The number of innings Shikhar Dhawan took to aggregate 1,000 ODIs runs against Sri Lanka. In the first Colombo RPS match on July 18, he became the 33rd batsman, and the 12th Indian, to cross the landmark and the quickest to do so.

Quickest to reach 1,000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in terms of innings

Inns (Matches) Batsman Team Achieved on Runs Average 17 (17) Shikhar Dhawan India July 18, 2021 1,069 76.36 18 (19) Hashim Amla South Africa August 5, 2018 1,023 56.83 20 (21) Sourav Ganguly India August 29, 1999 1001 52.68 21 (21) Quinton de Kock South Africa March 10, 2019 1,047 52.35 22 (22) Brian Lara West Indies June 8, 2003 1,093 54.65 22 (28) M. S. Dhoni India January 28, 2009 1,029 64.31

86

The number of runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan in the first Colombo RPS ODI is now the second-highest by an Indian on his ODI debut as captain. Sachin Tendulkar’s 110 also at the same venue on August 28, 1996, is the highest.

Highest ODI scores by Indians while batting for the first time as captain

Score Captain Against Venue Date Result Match innings 110 Sachin Tendulkar Sri Lanka Colombo RPS August 28, 1996 Won 1 86* Shikhar Dhawan Sri Lanka Colombo RPS July 18, 2021 Won 2 67 Ajit Wadekar England Leeds July 13, 1974 Lost 1 58 M. S. Dhoni Australia Kochi October 2, 2007 Lost 2 50 Ravi Shastri Pakistan Indore (NS) January 27, 1987 Lost 1 50 Ajay Jadeja Kenya Bangalore May 20, 1998 Won 2

Notes: The Leeds match was India’s inaugural ODI and also Wadekar’s debut as a player.

This was Dhoni’s second ODI match as captain. He did not bat in the first (in Bangalore on September 29, 2007).

69

The number of runs registered by Deepak Chahar during India’s successful run chase in the second ODI on July 20 at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is now the joint third-highest individual score by a player batting at No. 8 or lower in a successful run chase.

Highest ODI scores by No. 8 or lower in successful run chases

Runs Batsman For Against Venue Date Batting position 79* Heath Streak Zimbabwe New Zealand Auckland January 7, 2001 8 73* Naeem Islam Bangladesh Zimbabwe Chittagong November 5, 2009 8 69* James Faulkner Australia England Brisbane January 17, 2014 9 69* Deepak Chahar India Sri Lanka Colombo RPS July 20, 2021 8 68* Chris Woakes England West Indies North Sound March 5, 2017 8

Notes: The previous highest score by an Indian at these positions in a successful run chase was the 53 not out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar while batting at No. 9 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 24, 2017.

9

The number of consecutive bilateral ODI series victories by India against Sri Lanka. India became the fifth ODI side to achieve nine or more consecutive series victories against one particular opponent.

India’s last nine consecutive bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka

Series No. Month/Year Venue Matches India Sri Lanka No result 1 February 2007 India 4 2 1 1 2 August 2008 Sri Lanka 5 3 2 0 3 January-February 2009 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 0 4 December 2009 India 5 3 1 1 5 July-August 2012 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 0 6 November 2014 India 5 5 0 0 7 August-September 2017 Sri Lanka 5 5 0 0 8 December 2017 India 3 2 1 0 9 July 2021 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0

Note: Before the start of this successive series win sequence, India had won a seven-match ODI series 6-1 at home in October-November 2005, and then a three-match bilateral series in August 2006 in Sri Lanka was abandoned because of heavy rains after only 22 balls were possible in the opening match at the Colombo SSC. If that match is not considered, then India’s winning sequence would have extended to 10!

Most consecutive bilateral ODI victories by a team against a particular opponent

Series wins Winning team Losing team Period Details 11 Pakistan Zimbabwe October 30, 1996-November 3, 2020 Five series in Pakistan, six in Zimbabwe 10 India West Indies Janury 21, 2007-December 22, 2019 Six series in India, four in West Indies 9 Pakistan West Indies September 16, 1999-April 11, 2017 One series in Pakistan, four in West Indies, one in Canada, three in UAE 9 South Africa Zimbabwe October 21, 1995-October 6, 2018 Five series in South Africa, four in Zimbabwe 9 India Sri Lanka February 8, 2007-July 23, 2021 Four series in India, five in Sri Lanka

Note: Both Pakistan (won 13, drawn 1) and South Africa (won all nine) have never lost a bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe.

93

The number of ODI victories by India against Sri Lanka. With victory in the second ODI at the Premadasa Stadium on July 20, this is now the new record for the most head-to-head ODI win for any team.

Maximum head-to-head ODI victories against one opponent

Wins Matches Win percentage Team Opponent First head-to-head match 93 162 57.41 India Sri Lanka 1979 92 138 66.67 Australia New Zealand 1974 92 155 59.35 Pakistan Sri Lanka 1975 84 152 55.26 Australia England 1971 80 143 55.94 Australia India 1980 76 143 53.14 Australia West Indies 1975 73 132 55.30 Pakistan India 1978 71 134 52.99 West Indies Pakistan 1975

4/9

The best T20I figures by an opponent bowler against India. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga achieved these record figures in the final match of the recent series at the Premadasa on July 29.

Best T20I bowling figures against India

Bowling figures Bowler For Venue Date Result Match innings 4/9 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Colombo RPS July 29, 2021 Won 1 4/11 Mitchell Santner New Zealand Nagpur March 15, 2016 Won 2 4/16 Darren Sammy West Indies Port of Spain L 1 June 4, 2011 Lost 1 4/18 Mohammad Asif Pakistan Durban September 14, 2007 Tie + 1 4/20 Daniel Vettori New Zealand Johannesburg September 16, 2007 Won 2

+ India won in a bowl-out

81/8

India’s total in the third T20I on July 29 is now the second-highest restricted total in the format by a team while batting the full quota of overs and without being dismissed.

Lowest T20I totals by Test nations while batting their full quota of 20 overs without being dismissed

Total Overs By Against Venue Date Match innings 79/7 20 West Indies Zimbabwe Port of Spain February 28, 2009 2 81/8 20 India Sri Lanka Colombo RPS July 29, 2021 1 85/9 20 Bangladesh Pakistan Mirpur November 29, 2011 2 93/8 20 Zimbabwe South Africa Hambantota September 20, 2012 1 95/9 20 West Indies India Lauderhill August 3, 2019 1

Notes: The Hambantota game was part of the World T20 tournament.

The all-time T20I record is 61/8 in 20 overs by Iran against the UAE in the Al Amerat Msucat, Oman on February 23, 2020.

6

The number of times India has lost a T20I series of two or more matches. Sri Lanka recently became the fifth side to beat India in a T20I series.

Series No. Month/Year Winning team Played in Result for India (Matches) 1 February 2009 New Zealand New Zealand 0-2 (2) 2 October 2015 South Africa India 0-2 (2) 3 August 2016 West Indies USA 0-1 (2) 4 February 2019 New Zealand New Zealand 1-2 (3) 5 February 2019 Australia India 0-2 (2) 6 July 2021 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1-2 (3)

Notes: The series against South Africa was scheduled to have three matches, but one was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

All records are updated as of July 31, 2021.