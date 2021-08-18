Home Statsman Dhawan’s dhamaka against Sri Lanka During his unbeaten match-winning knock of 86 in the first Colombo RPS ODI on July 18, he became the 63rd batsman, and the 10th Indian, to score 6,000 runs in ODIs. He is the fourth-quickest to do so. Mohandas Menon 18 August, 2021 15:22 IST Mohandas Menon 18 August, 2021 15:22 IST 2The number of batsmen who have managed 50-plus scores on both their One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) debuts. Ishan Kishan is now the second to do so.Batsmen who have made 50-plus scores on both T20I and ODI debutRassie van der Dussen (South Africa)FormatScoreOpponentVenueDateResultT20I debut56ZimbabweEast LondonOctober 9, 2018WonODI debut93PakistanPort ElizabethJanuary 19, 2019Lost Ishan Kishan (India)FormatScoreOpponentVenueDateResultT20I debut56EnglandAhmedabadMarch 14, 2021WonODI debut59Sri LankaColombo RPSJuly 18, 2021Won140The number of innings Shikhar Dhawan needed to reach 6,000 runs in ODIs. During his unbeaten match-winning knock of 86 in the first Colombo RPS ODI on July 18, he became the 63rd batsman, and the 10th Indian, to cross the landmark and the fourth-quickest to do so.Quickest to reach 6,000 ODI runs in terms of inningsInns (Matches)BatsmanTeamAchieved onRunsAverage123 (126)Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaOctober 25, 20156,00852.70136 (144)Virat KohliIndiaNovember 9, 20146,00351.31139 (146)Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandJune 29, 20196,00848.06140 (143)Shikhar DhawanIndiaJuly 18, 20216,06345.93141 (156)Viv RichardsWest IndiesJanuary 7, 19896,01650.13141 (150)Joe RootEnglandJune 29, 20216,04150.76Notes: Richards was the first batsman to aggregate 6,000 runs in ODIs.Dhawan was on his ODI debut as captain when he achieved this landmark.Dhawan is the second-quickest in terms of matches after Amla to reach the mark.17The number of innings Shikhar Dhawan took to aggregate 1,000 ODIs runs against Sri Lanka. In the first Colombo RPS match on July 18, he became the 33rd batsman, and the 12th Indian, to cross the landmark and the quickest to do so.Quickest to reach 1,000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in terms of inningsInns (Matches)BatsmanTeamAchieved onRunsAverage17 (17)Shikhar DhawanIndiaJuly 18, 20211,06976.3618 (19)Hashim AmlaSouth AfricaAugust 5, 20181,02356.8320 (21)Sourav GangulyIndiaAugust 29, 1999100152.6821 (21)Quinton de KockSouth AfricaMarch 10, 20191,04752.3522 (22)Brian LaraWest IndiesJune 8, 20031,09354.6522 (28)M. S. DhoniIndiaJanuary 28, 20091,02964.3186The number of runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan in the first Colombo RPS ODI is now the second-highest by an Indian on his ODI debut as captain. Sachin Tendulkar’s 110 also at the same venue on August 28, 1996, is the highest.Highest ODI scores by Indians while batting for the first time as captainScoreCaptainAgainstVenueDateResultMatch innings110Sachin TendulkarSri LankaColombo RPSAugust 28, 1996Won186*Shikhar DhawanSri LankaColombo RPSJuly 18, 2021Won267Ajit WadekarEnglandLeedsJuly 13, 1974Lost158M. S. DhoniAustraliaKochiOctober 2, 2007Lost250Ravi ShastriPakistanIndore (NS)January 27, 1987Lost150Ajay JadejaKenyaBangaloreMay 20, 1998Won2Notes: The Leeds match was India’s inaugural ODI and also Wadekar’s debut as a player.This was Dhoni’s second ODI match as captain. He did not bat in the first (in Bangalore on September 29, 2007).69The number of runs registered by Deepak Chahar during India’s successful run chase in the second ODI on July 20 at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is now the joint third-highest individual score by a player batting at No. 8 or lower in a successful run chase.Highest ODI scores by No. 8 or lower in successful run chasesRunsBatsmanForAgainstVenueDateBatting position79*Heath StreakZimbabweNew ZealandAucklandJanuary 7, 2001873*Naeem IslamBangladeshZimbabweChittagongNovember 5, 2009869*James FaulknerAustraliaEnglandBrisbaneJanuary 17, 2014969*Deepak ChaharIndiaSri LankaColombo RPSJuly 20, 2021868*Chris WoakesEnglandWest IndiesNorth SoundMarch 5, 20178Notes: The previous highest score by an Indian at these positions in a successful run chase was the 53 not out by Bhuvneshwar Kumar while batting at No. 9 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 24, 2017.9The number of consecutive bilateral ODI series victories by India against Sri Lanka. India became the fifth ODI side to achieve nine or more consecutive series victories against one particular opponent.India’s last nine consecutive bilateral ODI series against Sri LankaSeries No.Month/YearVenueMatchesIndiaSri LankaNo result1February 2007India42112August 2008Sri Lanka53203January-February 2009Sri Lanka54104December 2009India53115July-August 2012Sri Lanka54106November 2014India55007August-September 2017Sri Lanka55008December 2017India32109July 2021Sri Lanka3210Note: Before the start of this successive series win sequence, India had won a seven-match ODI series 6-1 at home in October-November 2005, and then a three-match bilateral series in August 2006 in Sri Lanka was abandoned because of heavy rains after only 22 balls were possible in the opening match at the Colombo SSC. If that match is not considered, then India’s winning sequence would have extended to 10!Most consecutive bilateral ODI victories by a team against a particular opponentSeries winsWinning teamLosing teamPeriodDetails11PakistanZimbabweOctober 30, 1996-November 3, 2020Five series in Pakistan, six in Zimbabwe10IndiaWest IndiesJanury 21, 2007-December 22, 2019Six series in India, four in West Indies9PakistanWest IndiesSeptember 16, 1999-April 11, 2017One series in Pakistan, four in West Indies, one in Canada, three in UAE9South AfricaZimbabweOctober 21, 1995-October 6, 2018Five series in South Africa, four in Zimbabwe9IndiaSri LankaFebruary 8, 2007-July 23, 2021Four series in India, five in Sri LankaNote: Both Pakistan (won 13, drawn 1) and South Africa (won all nine) have never lost a bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe.93The number of ODI victories by India against Sri Lanka. With victory in the second ODI at the Premadasa Stadium on July 20, this is now the new record for the most head-to-head ODI win for any team.Maximum head-to-head ODI victories against one opponentWinsMatchesWin percentageTeamOpponentFirst head-to-head match9316257.41IndiaSri Lanka19799213866.67AustraliaNew Zealand19749215559.35PakistanSri Lanka19758415255.26AustraliaEngland19718014355.94AustraliaIndia19807614353.14AustraliaWest Indies19757313255.30PakistanIndia19787113452.99West IndiesPakistan19754/9The best T20I figures by an opponent bowler against India. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga achieved these record figures in the final match of the recent series at the Premadasa on July 29.Best T20I bowling figures against IndiaBowling figuresBowlerForVenueDateResultMatch innings4/9Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaColombo RPSJuly 29, 2021Won14/11Mitchell SantnerNew ZealandNagpurMarch 15, 2016Won24/16Darren SammyWest IndiesPort of Spain L 1June 4, 2011Lost14/18Mohammad AsifPakistanDurbanSeptember 14, 2007Tie +14/20Daniel VettoriNew ZealandJohannesburgSeptember 16, 2007Won2+ India won in a bowl-out81/8India’s total in the third T20I on July 29 is now the second-highest restricted total in the format by a team while batting the full quota of overs and without being dismissed.Lowest T20I totals by Test nations while batting their full quota of 20 overs without being dismissedTotalOversByAgainstVenueDateMatch innings79/720West IndiesZimbabwePort of SpainFebruary 28, 2009281/820IndiaSri LankaColombo RPSJuly 29, 2021185/920BangladeshPakistanMirpurNovember 29, 2011293/820ZimbabweSouth AfricaHambantotaSeptember 20, 2012195/920West IndiesIndiaLauderhillAugust 3, 20191Notes: The Hambantota game was part of the World T20 tournament.The all-time T20I record is 61/8 in 20 overs by Iran against the UAE in the Al Amerat Msucat, Oman on February 23, 2020.6The number of times India has lost a T20I series of two or more matches. Series No.Month/YearWinning teamPlayed inResult for India (Matches)1February 2009New ZealandNew Zealand0-2 (2)2October 2015South AfricaIndia0-2 (2)3August 2016West IndiesUSA0-1 (2)4February 2019New ZealandNew Zealand1-2 (3)5February 2019AustraliaIndia0-2 (2)6July 2021Sri LankaSri Lanka1-2 (3)Notes: The series against South Africa was scheduled to have three matches, but one was abandoned without a ball being bowled.All records are updated as of July 31, 2021.