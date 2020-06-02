The leading batsmen among Test captains

The captain of a cricket team, at times also referred to as the skipper, is the appointed leader, having several additional roles and responsibilities over and above those of the 10 others in the playing XI. In cricket, the main role of the captain is to act as a sort of intermediary between the coaching staff and the rest of the team. He becomes part player, part selector or even part coach/mentor, and must be able to successfully balance the various pressures that come with the multiple responsibilities.

As in any other sport, the captain is usually the person who is the most experienced in the squad. However, there have been several instances in Test cricket where the captain has been the least experienced member of the squad.

The captain also needs to have good communication skills and is most likely to be a certainty in the playing XI, as he is responsible for the team selection. It is his task to go out for the toss before the start of a match and then take a call as to whether his side bats or fields first. During the match, the captain decides the team’s batting order, which bowler will open the bowling, who are his first and second bowling changes, and where each fielder will be positioned. While the captain has the final say, decisions taken on the field or in the dressing rooms are often collaborative. A captain’s knowledge of the complexities of cricket strategy and tactics, and shrewdness in the field may contribute significantly to the team’s success. Excelling as a cricket captain requires the incumbent to have a thorough understanding of how the game is played, the ability to strategise, and at the same time lead his teammates both on and off the field.

Nowadays, with the coaching and support staff as part of the squad, the captain’s decision-making responsibilities are less of a burden. This allows him to fully concentrate on his skills, which are either batting or bowling and at times both. However, despite all that, the captain of a cricket team typically shoulders more responsibility for results than team captains in other sports.

The second part of our series on Test captains looks at their batting performances.

Highest Test scores by captains

Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 400* Brian Lara West Indies England St John’s April 12, 2004 Drawn 374 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka South Africa Colombo (SSC) July 29, 2006 Won 334* Mark Taylor Australia Pakistan Peshawar October 16, 1998 Drawn 333 Graham Gooch England India Lord’s July 27, 1990 Won 329* Michael Clarke Australia India Sydney January 5, 2012 Won

Mahela Jayawardene celebrates hi 374 against South Africa in Colombo in 2006. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES

Progressive highest Test scores by captains – how the record changed hands

Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 52 Lord Harris England Australia The Oval September 6, 1880 Won 153* Billy Murdoch Australia England The Oval September 8, 1880 Lost 211 Billy Murdoch Australia England The Oval August 12, 1884 Drawn 270 Don Bradman Australia England Melbourne January 6, 1937 Won 285* Peter May England West Indies Birmingham June 4, 1957 Drawn 311 Bob Simpson Australia England Manchester July 25, 1964 Drawn 333 Graham Gooch England India Lord’s July 27, 1990 Won 334* Mark Taylor Australia Pakistan Peshawar October 16, 1998 Drawn 400* Brian Lara West Indies England St John’s April 12, 2004 Drawn

Highest Test scores by captain at each batting position

Position Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 1 334* Mark Taylor Australia Pakistan Peshawar October 16, 1998 Drawn 2 311 Bob Simpson Australia England Manchester July 25, 1964 Drawn 3 400* Brian Lara West Indies England St John’s April 12, 2004 Drawn 4 374 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka South Africa Colombo (SSC) July 29, 2006 Won 5 329* Michael Clarke Australia India Sydney January 5, 2012 Won 6 234 Don Bradman Australia England Sydney December 17, 1946 Won 7 270 Don Bradman Australia England Melbourne January 6, 1937 Won 8 257* Wasim Akram Pakistan Zimbabwe Sheikhupura October 20, 1996 Drawn 9 111 Shaun Pollock South Africa Sri Lanka Centurion January 20, 2001 Won 10 74 Jack Blackham Australia England Sydney December 15, 1894 Lost 11 28* Bob Willis England Pakistan Birmingham July 31, 1982 Won

Note: Blackham was also wicketkeeper in this match.

Sir Don Bradman. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Leading run-getters in Tests as captain

Runs Captain Country Tests as captain Innings Average Period 8,659 Graeme Smith South Africa+ 109 193 47.84 April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 6,623 Allan Border Australia 93 154 50.95 December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 6,542 Ricky Ponting Australia 77 140 51.51 March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 5,233 Clive Lloyd West Indies 74 111 51.30 November 22, 1974-January 2-1985 5,156 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 80 135 40.60 February 14, 1997-December 18, 2006 5,142 Virat Kohli India 55 90 61.21 December 9, 2014-March 2, 2020

+ Includes one Test for ICC World XI.

Test run landmarks as captain

Runs Captain Captain Achieved on 1,000 Archie MacLaren England July 5, 1902 2,000 Don Bradman Australia November 28, 1947 3,000 Don Bradman Australia July 27, 1948 4,000 Greg Chappell Australia December 10, 1982 5,000 Clive Lloyd West Indies December 7, 1984 6,000 Allan Border Australia July 23, 1993 7,000 Graeme Smith South Africa+ November 17, 2011 8,000 Graeme Smith South Africa+ January 11, 2-13

+ Includes one Test for ICC World XI.

Fewest innings to aggregate landmark Test runs as captain

Runs Innings Tests Captain Country Achieved on 1,000 11 6 Don Bradman Australia June 14, 1938 2,000 24 15 Don Bradman Australia November 28, 1947 3,000 37 23 Don Bradman Australia July 27, 1948 4,000 65 39 Virat Kohli India September 2, 2018 5,000 86 53 Virat Kohli India November 22, 2019 6,000 121 67 Ricky Ponting Australia January 17, 2010 7,000 150 85 Graeme Smith South Africa+ November 17, 2011 8,000 175 99 Graeme Smith South Africa+ January 11, 2-13

Note: England’s Graham Gooch also took 15 Tests to reach his 2,000th run as captain.

+ Includes one Test for ICC World XI.

Most Test centuries as captain

Centuries Captain Captain Tests as captain Innings Average Period 25 Graeme Smith South Africa+ 109 193 47.84 April 24, 2003-March 5, 2014 20 Virat Kohli India 55 90 61.21 December 9, 2014-March 2, 2020 19 Ricky Ponting Australia 77 140 51.51 March 8, 2004-December 29, 2010 15 Allan Border Australia 93 154 50.95 December 7, 1984-March 29, 1994 15 Steve Waugh Australia 57 83 52.31 March 5, 1999-January 6, 2004 15 Steve Smith Australia 34 60 70.37 December 17, 2014-March 26, 2018

Most 200-plus scores as Test captain: 7 by Virat Kohli, 5 by Brian Lara, and 4 each by Don Bradman, Graeme Smith and Michael Clarke.

Most Test centuries by captains – how the record changed hands

Century No.1 Captain Score Country Opponent Venue Date Result 1 Billy Murdoch 153* Australia England The Oval September 8, 1880 Lost 2 Billy Murdoch 211 Australia England The Oval August 12, 1884 Drawn 3 Warwick Armstrong 123* Australia England Melbourne February 14, 1921 Won 4 Herbie Taylor 102 South Africa England Durban February 22, 1923 Lost 5-14 Don Bradman 102* Australia England Lord’s June 28, 1938 Drawn 15 Allan Border 105 Australia New Zealand Brisbane December 5, 1993 Won 16-19 Ricky Ponting 123 Australia India Bangalore October 9, 2008 Drawn 20-25 Graeme Smith 100 South Africa Pakistan Dubai November 12, 2010 Drawn

Most runs in a calendar year as captain

Runs Captain Country Year Tests Innings Average Hundreds Fifties 1,656 Graeme Smith South Africa 2008 15 25 72.00 6 6 1,595 Michael Clarke Australia 2012 11 18 106.33 4 5 1,544 Ricky Ponting Australia 2005 15 28 67.13 6 6 1,381 Bob Simpson Australia 1964 14 26 60.04 3 7 1,364 Alastair Cook England 2015 14 26 54.56 3 8

Most hundreds in a calendar year as captain

Hundreds Captain Country Year Tests Innings Runs Average Fifties 7 Ricky Ponting Australia 2006 10 18 1,333 88.87 4 6 Graeme Smith South Africa 2008 15 25 1,656 72.00 6 6 Steve Smith Australia 2017 11 20 1,305 76.76 3 6 Ricky Ponting Australia 2005 15 28 1,544 67.13 6

Highest Test score in very first Test match as captain

Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 239 Graham Dowling New Zealand India Christchurch February 23, 1968 Won 203* Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies South Africa Georgetown April 1, 2005 Drawn 191 Clem Hill Australia South Africa Sydney December 9, 2010 Won 190 Joe Root England South Africa Lord’s July 7, 2017 Won 173 Alastair Cook England Bangladesh Chittagong (DS) March 13, 2010 Won 163 Clive Lloyd West Indies India Bangalore November 26, 1974 Won

Note: Lloyd’s knock came in the second innings.

Highest Test match run aggregate in very first Test as captain

Aggregate Scores Captain Country Opponent Venue Month, year Result 256 115 and 141 Virat Kohli India Australia Adelaide December 2014 Lost 244 239 and 5 Graham Dowling New Zealand India Christchurch February 1968 Won 232 123 and 109* Greg Chappell Australia West Indies Brisbane December 1975 Won 203 203* Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies South Africa Georgetown April 2005 Drawn 212 173 and 39 Alastair Cook England Bangladesh Chittagong (DS) March 2010 Won

Note: Chappell and Kohli are the only players to make centuries in each innings in their debut Test as captain.

Captains carrying the bat through an innings as an opener

Score Captain Total Match innings Country Opponent Venue Date Result 73* Bill Woodfull^ 193a 4 Australia England Adelaide January 19, 1933 Lost 127* Jackie McGlew 292 1 South Africa New Zealand Durban December 8, 1961 Won 49* Bill Lawry 107 3 Australia India Delhi November 30, 1969 Lost 60* Bill Lawry 116a 4 Australia England Sydney January 14, 1971 Lost 127* Sunil Gavaskar 286 3 India Pakistan Faisalabad January 8, 1983 Lost 154* Graham Gooch 252 3 England West Indies Leeds June 9, 1991 Won 94* Michael Artherton^ 228 2 England New Zealand Christchurch (LP) February 16, 1997 Won 169* Mark Taylor 350 2 Australia South Africa Adelaide February 2, 1998 Drawn 165* Chris Gayle 317 3 West Indies Australia Adelaide December 8, 2009 Drawn

Note: Jackie McGlew is the only captain to do it on the opening day of a Test match.

a one batsman did not bat/was injured

^ batted at No. 2

Highest Test scores by captains while following on

Score Captain Country Opponent Venue Date Result 237 Salim Malik Pakistan Australia Rawalpindi October 9, 1994 Drawn 176 Alastair Cook England India Ahmedabad November 19, 2012 Lost 164 Alec Stewart England South Africa Manchester July 6, 1998 Drawn 153* Billy Murdoch Australia England The Oval September 8, 1880 Lost 150* Mike Gatting England Pakistan The Oval August 11, 1987 Drawn

Note: In all, 18 centuries have been scored by captains while following on. No one has been able to do it more than once.



To be continued...