India vs Afghanistan: All numbers, stats, trivia and number crunching from IND v AFG T20Is

5 The number of cricketers to appear in 150 or more matches in T20 internationals. India’s Rohit Sharma became the latest to do so in Indore in the T20I match against Afghanistan on 14 January 2024. However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is the first to achieve this coveted landmark.
Players with 150+ T20 international appearances
Total Matches
Player
For
Achieved on
Venue
Against
Result
161
Harmanpreet Kaur
India-Women
20 Feb 2023
Pt. Elizabeth
Ireland
Won
152
Suzie Bates
New Zealand-Women
3 Dec 2023
Dunedin
Pakistan
Lost
151
Danni Wyatt
England-Women
6 Dec 2023
Mumbai WS
India
Won
151
Rohit Sharma
India-Men
14 Jan 2024
Indore
Afghanistan
Won
150
Alyssa Healy
Australia-Women
9 Jan 2024
Navi Mumbai
India
Won
First to reach the following landmarks in Men’s T20 international cricket
Match
Player
For
Achieved on
Venue
Against
Result
50th
Shahid Afridi
Pakistan
3 June 2012
Hambantota
Sri Lanka
Won
100th
Shoaib Malik
Pakistan
2 July 2018
Harare
Australia
Lost
150th
Rohit Sharma
India
14 Jan 2022
Indore
Afghanistan
Won
First to reach 150
matches in each of the international formats in men’s cricket
Format
Player
For
Achieved on
Venue
Against
Result
In ODIs
Allan Border
Australia
8 Feb 1987
Melbourne
England
Lost
In Tests
Allan Border
Australia
3 Dec 1993
Perth
New Zealand
Lost
In T20Is
Rohit Sharma
India
14 Jan 2024
Indore
Afghanistan
Won
90 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as captain in T20 internationals. These sixes are now the most hit by a T20I captain. Rohit went past the previous record of 86 sixes by England’s Eoin Morgan during his record fifth career century in this format, against Afghanistan in Bangalore on 17 January 2024, while scoring 121 with eight sixes!
Batter to hit 50 or more sixes while captaining a T20I side
6s
Captain (For)
Mts
Inns
Runs
Balls
Balls/six
six/inns
90
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
54
54
1648
1108
12.31
1.66
86
Eoin Morgan (Eng)
72
65
1469
1047
12.17
1.32
82
Aaron Finch (Aus)
76
76
2236
1626
19.82
1.08
59
Virat Kohli (Ind)
50
46
1570
1117
18.93
1.28
53
Asghar Afghan (Afg)
52
48
1020
863
16.28
1.19
53
Kane Williamson (NZ)
71
71
2125
1719
32.43
0.74
Note: Only players from Test playing nations are considered
30 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the double of 2000 or more runs and 200 or more wickets during their T20 career. This list has 12 Asians, including two Indians. In the second T20I match against Afghanistan in Indore on 14 January 2024, Axar Patel emulated his India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja by becoming the latest to join this small group of players who come under the 2000 runs and 200 wickets qualification.
Indians with 2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in T20 cricket
Player
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
S/R
Wkts
Ave.
Eco
Ravindra Jadeja
310
222
3382
25.42
129.33
216
29.87
7.57
Axar Patel
234
168
2545
22.52
134.65
200
27.95
6.97
Note:The other 10 Asian players to achieve this double are Pakistanis Azhar Mahmood, Imad Wasim, Mohd Hafeez, Shahdab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir; Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi and Rashid Khan; Sri Lankan Thisara Perera and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan
16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to aggregate 500 runs of his T20I career during his brief innings of four runs in the final match of the series against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024. Among Indian players, only K. L. Rahul needed fewer innings to reach his 500th run in this format. However, Jaiswal, at 22y-20d, is the youngest of the 17 Indian players who have aggregated 500 or more runs in T20Is.
Quickest to reach 500 T20I runs in fewest innings for India
Inns
Mts
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave
100/50
HS
13
15
K. L. Rahul
18 Mar 2018
500
45.45
1/3
110*
16
18
Virat Kohli
22 Dec 2012
522
37.29
0/4
78*
16
16
Ishan Kishan
26 Jun 2022
521
34.73
0/4
89
16
17
Yashasvi Jaiswal
17 Jan 2024
502
33.47
1/4
100
3 The number of bowlers with the dubious distinction of conceding maximum runs in a single over in a T20 international match. Afghanistan’s pacer Karim Janat became one of the unfortunate bowlers in this format to concede 36 runs during the final over of India’s innings in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024.
Bowlers conceding maximum runs (36) in a single over in a T20I match
Bowler (For)
Runs off the over
Batter (for)
Venue
Date
Over#
M Inns
Result
Stuart Broad (Eng)
6 6 6 6 6 6(36)
Yuvraj Singh (Ind)
Durban
19 Sep 2007
19th
1
W
Akila Dananjaya (SL)
6 6 6 6 6 6(36)
Kieron Pollard (WI)
Coolidge
3 Mar 2021
6th
2
W
Karim Janat (Afg)
4 nb6 6 1(18)
{Rohit Sharma (Ind)
Bengaluru
17 Jan 2024
20th
1
W
6 6 6(18)
{Rinku Singh (Ind)
5 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tied T20I match. On four of these occasions, the Indian side has been successful in the tie-breaker event that usually follows the tied game. However, the Super Over against New Zealand in Napier did not occur on 22 November 2022 because of rain. The Bengaluru T20I match was the first in international cricket, which saw two Super Overs after the first tie-break also ended in a tie.
Tied T20I matches involving India
Team1
Team2
Venue
Date
Tie-break result
India (141/9)
Pakistan (141/7)
Durban
14 Sep 2007
India won the Bowl-out
India (179/5)
New Zealand (179/6)
Hamilton
29 Jan 2020
India won the Super Over
India (165/8)
New Zealand (165/7)
Wellington
31 jan 2020
India won the Super Over
New Zealand (160/10+)
India (75/4#)
Napier
22 Nov 2022
No Super Over was taken
India (212/4)
Afghanistan (212/6)
Bengaluru
17 Jan 2024
India won 2nd Super Over after the 1st was tied
+ in 19.4 overs, # in 9 overs in Napier
** For Afghanistan, it was its second involvement in a Super over in T20Is, with both unfortunately unsuccessful. Its first also came in India —in Greater Noida on 10 March 2020 against Ireland, when the latter won the Super Over (aka one-over eliminator).
** The tied matches in Hamilton and Wellington came back-to-back.
All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2024.
