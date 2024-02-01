India vs Afghanistan: All numbers, stats, trivia and number crunching from IND v AFG T20Is

5 The number of cricketers to appear in 150 or more matches in T20 internationals. India’s Rohit Sharma became the latest to do so in Indore in the T20I match against Afghanistan on 14 January 2024. However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is the first to achieve this coveted landmark.

Players with 150+ T20 international appearances

Total Matches Player For Achieved on Venue Against Result 161 Harmanpreet Kaur India-Women 20 Feb 2023 Pt. Elizabeth Ireland Won 152 Suzie Bates New Zealand-Women 3 Dec 2023 Dunedin Pakistan Lost 151 Danni Wyatt England-Women 6 Dec 2023 Mumbai WS India Won 151 Rohit Sharma India-Men 14 Jan 2024 Indore Afghanistan Won 150 Alyssa Healy Australia-Women 9 Jan 2024 Navi Mumbai India Won





First to reach the following landmarks in Men’s T20 international cricket

Match Player For Achieved on Venue Against Result 50th Shahid Afridi Pakistan 3 June 2012 Hambantota Sri Lanka Won 100th Shoaib Malik Pakistan 2 July 2018 Harare Australia Lost 150th Rohit Sharma India 14 Jan 2022 Indore Afghanistan Won





First to reach 150

matches in each of the international formats in men’s cricket

Format Player For Achieved on Venue Against Result In ODIs Allan Border Australia 8 Feb 1987 Melbourne England Lost In Tests Allan Border Australia 3 Dec 1993 Perth New Zealand Lost In T20Is Rohit Sharma India 14 Jan 2024 Indore Afghanistan Won





90 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as captain in T20 internationals. These sixes are now the most hit by a T20I captain. Rohit went past the previous record of 86 sixes by England’s Eoin Morgan during his record fifth career century in this format, against Afghanistan in Bangalore on 17 January 2024, while scoring 121 with eight sixes!

Batter to hit 50 or more sixes while captaining a T20I side

6s Captain (For) Mts Inns Runs Balls Balls/six six/inns 90 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 54 54 1648 1108 12.31 1.66 86 Eoin Morgan (Eng) 72 65 1469 1047 12.17 1.32 82 Aaron Finch (Aus) 76 76 2236 1626 19.82 1.08 59 Virat Kohli (Ind) 50 46 1570 1117 18.93 1.28 53 Asghar Afghan (Afg) 52 48 1020 863 16.28 1.19 53 Kane Williamson (NZ) 71 71 2125 1719 32.43 0.74

Note: Only players from Test playing nations are considered





30 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the double of 2000 or more runs and 200 or more wickets during their T20 career. This list has 12 Asians, including two Indians. In the second T20I match against Afghanistan in Indore on 14 January 2024, Axar Patel emulated his India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja by becoming the latest to join this small group of players who come under the 2000 runs and 200 wickets qualification.

Indians with 2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in T20 cricket

Player Mts Inns Runs Ave. S/R Wkts Ave. Eco Ravindra Jadeja 310 222 3382 25.42 129.33 216 29.87 7.57 Axar Patel 234 168 2545 22.52 134.65 200 27.95 6.97

Note:The other 10 Asian players to achieve this double are Pakistanis Azhar Mahmood, Imad Wasim, Mohd Hafeez, Shahdab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir; Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi and Rashid Khan; Sri Lankan Thisara Perera and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan





16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to aggregate 500 runs of his T20I career during his brief innings of four runs in the final match of the series against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024. Among Indian players, only K. L. Rahul needed fewer innings to reach his 500th run in this format. However, Jaiswal, at 22y-20d, is the youngest of the 17 Indian players who have aggregated 500 or more runs in T20Is.

Quickest to reach 500 T20I runs in fewest innings for India

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave 100/50 HS 13 15 K. L. Rahul 18 Mar 2018 500 45.45 1/3 110* 16 18 Virat Kohli 22 Dec 2012 522 37.29 0/4 78* 16 16 Ishan Kishan 26 Jun 2022 521 34.73 0/4 89 16 17 Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 Jan 2024 502 33.47 1/4 100





3 The number of bowlers with the dubious distinction of conceding maximum runs in a single over in a T20 international match. Afghanistan’s pacer Karim Janat became one of the unfortunate bowlers in this format to concede 36 runs during the final over of India’s innings in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024.

Bowlers conceding maximum runs (36) in a single over in a T20I match

Bowler (For) Runs off the over Batter (for) Venue Date Over# M Inns Result Stuart Broad (Eng) 6 6 6 6 6 6(36) Yuvraj Singh (Ind) Durban 19 Sep 2007 19th 1 W Akila Dananjaya (SL) 6 6 6 6 6 6(36) Kieron Pollard (WI) Coolidge 3 Mar 2021 6th 2 W Karim Janat (Afg) 4 nb6 6 1(18) {Rohit Sharma (Ind) Bengaluru 17 Jan 2024 20th 1 W

6 6 6(18) {Rinku Singh (Ind)















5 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tied T20I match. On four of these occasions, the Indian side has been successful in the tie-breaker event that usually follows the tied game. However, the Super Over against New Zealand in Napier did not occur on 22 November 2022 because of rain. The Bengaluru T20I match was the first in international cricket, which saw two Super Overs after the first tie-break also ended in a tie.

Tied T20I matches involving India

Team1 Team2 Venue Date Tie-break result India (141/9) Pakistan (141/7) Durban 14 Sep 2007 India won the Bowl-out India (179/5) New Zealand (179/6) Hamilton 29 Jan 2020 India won the Super Over India (165/8) New Zealand (165/7) Wellington 31 jan 2020 India won the Super Over New Zealand (160/10+) India (75/4#) Napier 22 Nov 2022 No Super Over was taken India (212/4) Afghanistan (212/6) Bengaluru 17 Jan 2024 India won 2nd Super Over after the 1st was tied

+ in 19.4 overs, # in 9 overs in Napier

** For Afghanistan, it was its second involvement in a Super over in T20Is, with both unfortunately unsuccessful. Its first also came in India —in Greater Noida on 10 March 2020 against Ireland, when the latter won the Super Over (aka one-over eliminator).

** The tied matches in Hamilton and Wellington came back-to-back.





All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2024.