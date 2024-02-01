MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan: All numbers, stats, trivia and number crunching from IND v AFG T20Is

The Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, became the latest to have played 150 or more T20Is during India’s T20I series against Afghanistan.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 10:18 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket.
However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket.
infoIcon

However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

5 The number of cricketers to appear in 150 or more matches in T20 internationals. India’s Rohit Sharma became the latest to do so in Indore in the T20I match against Afghanistan on 14 January 2024. However, Rohit is the first male cricketer to achieve this distinction. Before him, four other female cricketers have reached this landmark in international cricket. India’s captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is the first to achieve this coveted landmark.

Players with 150+ T20 international appearances

Total Matches

Player

For

Achieved on

Venue

Against

Result

161

Harmanpreet Kaur

India-Women

20 Feb 2023

Pt. Elizabeth

Ireland

Won

152

Suzie Bates

New Zealand-Women

3 Dec 2023

Dunedin

Pakistan

Lost

151

Danni Wyatt

England-Women

6 Dec 2023

Mumbai WS

India

Won

151

Rohit Sharma

India-Men

14 Jan 2024

Indore

Afghanistan

Won

150

Alyssa Healy

Australia-Women

9 Jan 2024

Navi Mumbai

India

Won


 

First to reach the following landmarks in Men’s T20 international cricket

Match

Player

For

Achieved on

Venue

Against

Result

50th

Shahid Afridi

Pakistan

3 June 2012

Hambantota

Sri Lanka

Won

100th

Shoaib Malik

Pakistan

2 July 2018

Harare

Australia

Lost

150th

Rohit Sharma

India

14 Jan 2022

Indore

Afghanistan

Won


 

First to reach 150
matches in each of the international formats in men’s cricket

Format

Player

For

Achieved on

Venue

Against

Result

In ODIs

Allan Border

Australia

8 Feb 1987

Melbourne

England

Lost

In Tests

Allan Border

Australia

3 Dec 1993

Perth

New Zealand

Lost

In T20Is

Rohit Sharma

India

14 Jan 2024

Indore

Afghanistan

Won


 

90 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as captain in T20 internationals. These sixes are now the most hit by a T20I captain. Rohit went past the previous record of 86 sixes by England’s Eoin Morgan during his record fifth career century in this format, against Afghanistan in Bangalore on 17 January 2024, while scoring 121 with eight sixes!

Batter to hit 50 or more sixes while captaining a T20I side

6s

Captain (For)

Mts

Inns

Runs

Balls

Balls/six

six/inns

90

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

54

54

1648

1108

12.31

1.66

86

Eoin Morgan (Eng)

72

65

1469

1047

12.17

1.32

82

Aaron Finch (Aus)

76

76

2236

1626

19.82

1.08

59

Virat Kohli (Ind)

50

46

1570

1117

18.93

1.28

53

Asghar Afghan (Afg)

52

48

1020

863

16.28

1.19

53

Kane Williamson (NZ)

71

71

2125

1719

32.43

0.74

Note: Only players from Test playing nations are considered


 

30 The number of players who have the distinction of achieving the double of 2000 or more runs and 200 or more wickets during their T20 career. This list has 12 Asians, including two Indians. In the second T20I match against Afghanistan in Indore on 14 January 2024, Axar Patel emulated his India team-mate Ravindra Jadeja by becoming the latest to join this small group of players who come under the 2000 runs and 200 wickets qualification.

Indians with 2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in T20 cricket

Player

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

S/R

Wkts

Ave.

Eco

Ravindra Jadeja

310

222

3382

25.42

129.33

216

29.87

7.57

Axar Patel

234

168

2545

22.52

134.65

200

27.95

6.97

Note:The other 10 Asian players to achieve this double are Pakistanis Azhar Mahmood, Imad Wasim, Mohd Hafeez, Shahdab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir; Afghanistan’s Mohd Nabi and Rashid Khan; Sri Lankan Thisara Perera and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan


 

16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to aggregate 500 runs of his T20I career during his brief innings of four runs in the final match of the series against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024. Among Indian players, only K. L. Rahul needed fewer innings to reach his 500th run in this format. However, Jaiswal, at 22y-20d, is the youngest of the 17 Indian players who have aggregated 500 or more runs in T20Is.

Quickest to reach 500 T20I runs in fewest innings for India

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave

100/50

HS

13

15

K. L. Rahul

18 Mar 2018

500

45.45

1/3

110*

16

18

Virat Kohli

22 Dec 2012

522

37.29

0/4

78*

16

16

Ishan Kishan

26 Jun 2022

521

34.73

0/4

89

16

17

Yashasvi Jaiswal

17 Jan 2024

502

33.47

1/4

100


 

3 The number of bowlers with the dubious distinction of conceding maximum runs in a single over in a T20 international match. Afghanistan’s pacer Karim Janat became one of the unfortunate bowlers in this format to concede 36 runs during the final over of India’s innings in Bengaluru on 17 January 2024.

Bowlers conceding maximum runs (36) in a single over in a T20I match

Bowler (For)

Runs off the over

Batter (for)

Venue

Date

Over#

M Inns

Result

Stuart Broad (Eng)

6 6 6 6 6 6(36)

Yuvraj Singh (Ind)

Durban

19 Sep 2007

19th

1

W

Akila Dananjaya (SL)

6 6 6 6 6 6(36)

Kieron Pollard (WI)

Coolidge

3 Mar 2021

6th

2

W

Karim Janat (Afg)

4 nb6 6 1(18)

{Rohit Sharma (Ind)

Bengaluru

17 Jan 2024

20th

1

W


 

6 6 6(18)

{Rinku Singh (Ind)


 


 


 


 


 


 

5 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tied T20I match. On four of these occasions, the Indian side has been successful in the tie-breaker event that usually follows the tied game. However, the Super Over against New Zealand in Napier did not occur on 22 November 2022 because of rain. The Bengaluru T20I match was the first in international cricket, which saw two Super Overs after the first tie-break also ended in a tie.

Tied T20I matches involving India

Team1

Team2

Venue

Date

Tie-break result

India (141/9)

Pakistan (141/7)

Durban

14 Sep 2007

India won the Bowl-out

India (179/5) 

New Zealand (179/6)

Hamilton

29 Jan 2020

India won the Super Over

India (165/8)

New Zealand (165/7)

Wellington 

31 jan 2020 

India won the Super Over

New Zealand (160/10+)

India (75/4#)

Napier

22 Nov 2022 

No Super Over was taken

India (212/4)

Afghanistan (212/6)

Bengaluru

17 Jan 2024 

India won 2nd Super Over after the 1st was tied 

+ in 19.4 overs, # in 9 overs in Napier

** For Afghanistan, it was its second involvement in a Super over in T20Is, with both unfortunately unsuccessful. Its first also came in India in Greater Noida on 10 March 2020 against Ireland, when the latter won the Super Over (aka one-over eliminator).

** The tied matches in Hamilton and Wellington came back-to-back.


 

All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2024.

India vs Afghanistan

