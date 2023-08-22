Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster

Less than a month after the conclusion of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season four, the league promoters have announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise from the 2024 edition.

According to a statement issued by UTT promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, the Jaipur Patriots, owned by World of Krida Pvt. Ltd., to the league roster. The Jaipur Patriots forayed into the franchise-league ecosystem in India with the inaugural Premier Handball League.

“The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” Bajaj started.

Parina Parekh, the Patriots co-owner, stated buying a UTT franchise is in sync with its “aim to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally”.

UTT returned in July with its fourth edition after a three-year hiatus. The event, staged in Pune, saw Goa Challengers claim its maiden title.