Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise to UTT roster

Less than a month after the conclusion of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season four, the league promoters have announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise from the 2024 edition.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 21:50 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise from the 2024 edition.
Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise from the 2024 edition. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jaipur Patriots named as seventh franchise from the 2024 edition. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Less than a month after the conclusion of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season four, the league promoters have announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise from the 2024 edition.

According to a statement issued by UTT promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, the Jaipur Patriots, owned by World of Krida Pvt. Ltd., to the league roster. The Jaipur Patriots forayed into the franchise-league ecosystem in India with the inaugural Premier Handball League.

World Racketlon: India’s Aadirai clinches U-16, U-18 singles gold medals

“The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” Bajaj started.

Parina Parekh, the Patriots co-owner, stated buying a UTT franchise is in sync with its “aim to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally”.

UTT returned in July with its fourth edition after a three-year hiatus. The event, staged in Pune, saw Goa Challengers claim its maiden title.

UTT

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
