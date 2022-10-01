World Team Table Tennis Championships: India defeats Uzbekistan 3-0; Sreeja pulls off big upset against Germany

The Indian men’s team blanked Uzbekistan 3-0 in its opening match of the World team table tennis championships here on Saturday.

Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar scored comfortable victories. Later in the day, the Indian women’s team will take on Germany, seeded fifth.

Indian men will next face second seeded Germany on Sunday at around 11.30 a.m.

Sreeja Akula of India pulled off her biggest victory yet of her nascent career, when she defeated World No.14 Nina Mittleham of Germany 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 in the women’s second tie of the World team table tennis championships to level the match at 1-1.

India’s top paddler Manika Batra had lost the opening rubber to Ying Hang, World No.8, 3-11, 1-11, 2-11.

The knockout begins on October 5. Defending champion China is seeded first in both the men’s and women’s team events.

The Indian men’s team will be hoping to make it to the knockout stage. But it will not be easy with second seeded Germany, France and Uzbekistan.

In the absence of veteran paddler and Birmingham Commonwealth Games star Sharath Kamal, the onus will be on G. Sathiyan. The highest ranked Indian in the world at 37, Sathiyan needs to get adequate support from Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Sanil Shetty.

Overall, 16 teams in each of the men’s and women’s events will qualify for the knockout stage. The top two teams in each group will make it to the round of 16 along with the four best-placed third teams in the groups in both the men’s and women’s events.