Alexander Blockx, Alina Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles

In the junior girls singles final, ninth-seeded Alina Korneeva beat seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in a 3-hour, 18-minute baseline duel between the 15-year-old Russian doubles partners.

MELBOURNE 28 January, 2023 13:21 IST
Alexander Blockx and Alina Korneeva pose with their Australian Open boys and girls singles titles at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2023.

Alexander Blockx and Alina Korneeva pose with their Australian Open boys and girls singles titles at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2023.

Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday.

“It was one of my hardest battles of my life,” the 17-year-old Blockx said.

“It’s not our last battle,” Korneeva said during the trophy presentations. “We will have a lot of good matches.”

In the junior girls doubles final, Renata Jamrichova of Slovakia and Federica Urgesi of Italy beat Japan’s Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7.

Tien paired with fellow American Cooper Williams to beat Blockx and Brazilian Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-4 in the junior boys doubles final on Friday.

