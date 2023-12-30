MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four

The Russian finally felt he belonged at world number five in 2023, but added he still had plenty to improve to get to the very top, including putting a lid on his explosive on-court emotions.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 12:58 IST , Hong Kong - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action.
Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Russia’s Andrey Rublev in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fiery Andrey Rublev admitted on Saturday that he needed to control his temper and “be nicer” to himself if he wants to challenge the world’s top four in 2024.

The Russian finally felt he belonged at world number five in 2023, but added he still had plenty to improve to get to the very top, including putting a lid on his explosive on-court emotions.

The 26-year-old Russian enjoyed tournament victories in Monte Carlo and Bastad in a consistent 2023 that saw him reach four other finals.

He begins his 2024 campaign as top seed at next week’s Hong Kong Open with the first Grand Slam of the year just a fortnight away in Australia.

After reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open in September, Rublev reached the final of the Shanghai Masters and the semi-finals in Vienna and Paris, only losing the latter in three tight sets to Novak Djokovic.

“After this year’s US Open, I started to feel that I was really raising my level,” Rublev told reporters in Hong Kong, where he will have a bye into the second round.

“I started to feel that it doesn’t matter who I have in the draw, if I will be smart and control my emotions, I will have a chance to win the match.”

- Australia preparations -

Victories against the world’s top four -- Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner -- have proved elusive for the Russian in recent seasons.

But Rublev, who could potentially meet one of them in the quarter-finals at next month’s Australian Open, knows what he needs to do to turn that record around.

“They (the top four) accept when things go wrong much better than I do,” he said of his mental approach.

“Those guys, they have amazing legs, they have amazing shots from both sides so I need to improve many things in my game.”

The Russian has a reputation for losing his cool on court, often smacking his own left knee in frustration with his racquet, something he knows is detrimental to his game.

“This is not the way I am as a person and when I’m behaving like this it looks really disgusting and embarrassing,” admitted the man who has never got beyond the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam event.

“The next step is to be nicer to myself on court, especially for my left knee, because it is suffering.”

Also in the draw as the men’s ATP Tour returns to Hong Kong for the first time since 2003, is fellow Russian and world number 15 Karen Khachanov and American Frances Tiafoe, ranked one place lower.

“The goal here, of course, is to prepare as best as I can to be ready for Australia,” said Rublev. “Play as many matches as I can and if I go deep in the tournament, that will be perfect.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrey Rublev /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: Toss coming up, lineups soon - IND-W vs AUS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four
    AFP
  3. Brisbane International: Murray longs to play against Nadal and Djokovic again
    AFP
  4. Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper, Mendis to lead ODI side
    Reuters
  5. Savita Punia to lead 18-member Indian women’s hockey squad in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four
    AFP
  2. Brisbane International: Murray longs to play against Nadal and Djokovic again
    AFP
  3. Ruud makes fast start to season but Norway crashes at United Cup
    AFP
  4. Snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament
    AFP
  5. We’re waiting for final confirmation from AITA on player arrival for Davis Cup, says PTF chief
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: Toss coming up, lineups soon - IND-W vs AUS-W updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hong Kong Open: Fiery Rublev aims to ‘be nicer’ as he targets tennis top four
    AFP
  3. Brisbane International: Murray longs to play against Nadal and Djokovic again
    AFP
  4. Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper, Mendis to lead ODI side
    Reuters
  5. Savita Punia to lead 18-member Indian women’s hockey squad in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment