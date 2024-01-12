MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sabalenka raring to go at Australian Open despite Brisbane blip

The world number two, who also reached the U.S. Open final and the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2023, arrived in Australia in great shape and stormed to the final of the warm-up event in Brisbane with four straight-sets wins.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 10:53 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations hit a speed bump with her defeat in Sunday’s Brisbane International final but the Belarusian has already put that loss in her rearview mirror and cannot wait to launch her Melbourne Park title defence.

The world number two, who also reached the U.S. Open final and the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2023, arrived in Australia in great shape and stormed to the final of the warm-up event in Brisbane with four straight-sets wins.

But her 15-match winning streak in Australia came to an end with her 6-0 6-3 defeat by familiar foe Elena Rybakina, her opponent in last year’s Australian Open final.

Despite that blip, Sabalenka told reporters on Friday she was feeling great and “super happy to be back” in Melbourne.

“I had an incredible season last year, improved a lot as a player and as a person,” she added. “I did really a great pre-season. We worked a lot. I felt like we improved a lot. I feel really great and feel like I’m ready to go.”

ALSO READ | Medvedev admits the risk of going into Australian Open undercooked

Sabalenka offered little resistance in Sunday’s Brisbane final, though made the scoreline a little more respectable by winning three games in the second set against Rybakina.

The 25-year-old opted to look at the positives from her defeat, saying it highlighted some kinks in her game she needed to iron out before the Australian Open begins on Sunday.

“I mean, the (Brisbane) final, Elena just played incredible tennis. She just crushed it. I tried to do my best, and I’m just thankful for those three games,” Sabalenka said.

“Before the finals, I think I played really great tennis. Everything worked on the pre-season. Everything worked on match. That’s what we are happy with. Even though the finals didn’t go well, we still have another week.”

Sabalenka is set to take on a qualifier or lucky loser in her first-round match at Melbourne Park, with a potential quarter-final clash against three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur on the cards.

The first Grand Slam of the year runs from Jan. 14-28.

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Australian Open /

Brisbane International

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Toss Details, Latest Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sabalenka raring to go at Australian Open despite Brisbane blip
    Reuters
  3. Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule
    Reuters
  4. Medvedev admits the risk of going into Australian Open undercooked
    Reuters
  5. Dorival Junior promises to turn Brazil’s plight around
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sabalenka raring to go at Australian Open despite Brisbane blip
    Reuters
  2. Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule
    Reuters
  3. Medvedev admits the risk of going into Australian Open undercooked
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
    Reuters
  5. Top seed Shelton ousted in Auckland Classic semifinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 2 Today Matches Updates: Toss Details, Latest Scorecard
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sabalenka raring to go at Australian Open despite Brisbane blip
    Reuters
  3. Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule
    Reuters
  4. Medvedev admits the risk of going into Australian Open undercooked
    Reuters
  5. Dorival Junior promises to turn Brazil’s plight around
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment