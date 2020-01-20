Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Gauff repeats Wimbledon exploits with Venus victory In a rematch of their 2019 Wimbledon encounter, 15-year-old Coco Gauff reigned supreme again over Venus Williams. Sacha Pisani at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 13:42 IST American teenager Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the opening round of Australian Open. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani at Melbourne Park 20 January, 2020 13:42 IST Coco Gauff showed the future is now after vanquishing Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open. American teenager Gauff defied her age yet again, the 15-year-old defeating veteran Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in her Australian Open main-draw debut at a wet Melbourne Park on Monday.Gauff produced one of 2019's most remarkable results when she beat five-time Wimbledon champion and countrywoman Williams in the first round at the All England Club.And Gauff repeated the feat again as she eliminated the 39-year-old former world number one – who withdrew from the Adelaide International through injury – after one hour, 37 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.The first-round match was a standout contest after Gauff announced herself at Wimbledon last year.Gauff raced out to a 2-0 lead against seven-time grand slam champion Williams, who fought back and saved three set points to claim the break back and pull level at 5-5.READ | Australian Open 2020: Federer in fine form in first-round win Williams battled well to force a tie-break, but Gauff finally closed out the set after the two-time Australian Open runner-up fired a backhand volley into the net.The 35-minute second set was more straightforward for Gauff, who fired 10 winners to book her spot in the next round against Sorana Cirstea. STATISTICAL BREAKDOWNCoco Gauff bt Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORSGauff – 17/30Williams – 25/41ACES/DOUBLE FAULTSGauff – 2/4Williams – 7/6BREAK POINTS WONGauff – 2/6Williams – 1/2FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGEGauff – 58Williams – 65PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVEGauff – 77/61Williams – 77/40TOTAL POINTSGauff – 78Williams – 68 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.