Australian Open semifinal: Muguruza beats Halep, sets up Kenin clash

Unseeded Garbine Muguruza defeated fourth seed Simona Halep on Thursday to set up an Australian Open final with surprise-package Sofia Kenin.

The Spaniard, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reached her first Melbourne final with a tough 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 victory at a hot Rod Laver Arena.

“You don’t think like that [being in the final at the outset of the tournament], that’s two weeks ago. You go day by day, you take each match as it comes. I have one final match on Saturday," Muguruza said after the match.

“I wasn’t thinking I was down, I was thinking keep going. At some point you’ll have your opportunity.

“Luckily I have 48 hours to recover and get ready for the last match. We train all our career to get ready for this match," she added.

More to follow...