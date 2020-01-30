Tennis Tennis Australian Open semifinal: Muguruza beats Halep, sets up Kenin clash Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reached her first Melbourne final with a tough 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 victory at a hot Rod Laver Arena. AFP MELBOURNE 30 January, 2020 13:17 IST Garbine Muguruza will play Sofia Kenin in Saturday’s women’s singles final at Melbourne Park. - REUTERS AFP MELBOURNE 30 January, 2020 13:17 IST Unseeded Garbine Muguruza defeated fourth seed Simona Halep on Thursday to set up an Australian Open final with surprise-package Sofia Kenin.The Spaniard, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reached her first Melbourne final with a tough 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 victory at a hot Rod Laver Arena.“You don’t think like that [being in the final at the outset of the tournament], that’s two weeks ago. You go day by day, you take each match as it comes. I have one final match on Saturday," Muguruza said after the match.“I wasn’t thinking I was down, I was thinking keep going. At some point you’ll have your opportunity.“Luckily I have 48 hours to recover and get ready for the last match. We train all our career to get ready for this match," she added.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.