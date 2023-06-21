Garcia through to last eight in Berlin Open

French third seed Caroline Garcia defeated Australian Jaimee Fourlis in straight sets on Wednesday to make the German Open quarter finals, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up.

The world number four won 6-3, 6-2 on her first appearance on the Berlin grass.

The 2022 US Open semi-finalist broke her opponent three times in the first meeting between the two players. She has now won 25 matches in 2023, losing 12 times.

The WTA tournament in Berlin, taking place just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, is a star-studded event, with nine of the world’s top 10-ranked women participating.

Later on Wednesday, second seed Elena Rybakina will take on Donna Vekic for the right to join Garcia in the quarters.