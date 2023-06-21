MagazineBuy Print

Garcia through to last eight in Berlin Open

The world number four won 6-3, 6-2 on her first appearance on the Berlin grass.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 19:12 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
France’s Caroline Garcia has now won 25 matches in 2023, losing 12 times.
France’s Caroline Garcia has now won 25 matches in 2023, losing 12 times. | Photo Credit: AP
France’s Caroline Garcia has now won 25 matches in 2023, losing 12 times. | Photo Credit: AP

French third seed Caroline Garcia defeated Australian Jaimee Fourlis in straight sets on Wednesday to make the German Open quarter finals, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up.

The world number four won 6-3, 6-2 on her first appearance on the Berlin grass.

Wimbledon 2023: Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina handed wild cards

The 2022 US Open semi-finalist broke her opponent three times in the first meeting between the two players. She has now won 25 matches in 2023, losing 12 times.

The WTA tournament in Berlin, taking place just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, is a star-studded event, with nine of the world’s top 10-ranked women participating.

Later on Wednesday, second seed Elena Rybakina will take on Donna Vekic for the right to join Garcia in the quarters.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
