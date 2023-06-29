MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Wozniacki, former World No. 1, announces return to tennis

Wozniacki had announced her retirement prior to the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 18:53 IST , COPENHAGEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, announced her comeback to tennis.
FILE PHOTO: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, announced her comeback to tennis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who won the 2018 Australian Open, announced her comeback to tennis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki announced her intention to return to tennis on Thursday having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family.

Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

She announced her retirement prior to the 2020 Australian Open at the age of 29, saying she wanted to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. She has since had a daughter Olivia and son James.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for,” she wrote on Twitter.

READ: Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

“But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role.

“We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
