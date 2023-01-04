Tennis

Medvedev advances to quarterfinal at Adelaide International

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play on Thursday for his place in the quarter-finals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

AP
Adelaide 04 January, 2023 12:58 IST
Adelaide 04 January, 2023 12:58 IST
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play on Thursday for his place in the quarter-finals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International. The former world No. 1 -- now ranked No. 7 -- had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the Serbian, who is ranked No. 29.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play on Thursday for his place in the quarter-finals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Also Read
Barty to mentor local wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open

Medvedev is seeded No. 3 and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

“Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match,” Medvedev said. “Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round.” Khachanov, a semi-finalist at last year’s U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

On the women’s side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarter-finals after both won matches on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a gruelling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us