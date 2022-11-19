Tennis

ATP Finals 2022: Djokovic says he struggled physically against Medvedev

Reuters
19 November, 2022 10:15 IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the group stage match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on Friday in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals on Friday was a tough physical battle that took a lot out of him.

“Well, it was just fatigue from a gruelling battle. That’s all I can say. I mean, there was no illness,” Djokovic told reporters. “Everyone has one of those days where they struggle more physically. For me that was today.

Medvedev looks to put 'disaster' finish to season behind him

“Of course, the opponent likes seeing you down, and he’s trying to dominate in the rallies, he’s trying to get the upper hand of the match, which was kind of the situation that was happening today.”

The Serbian, who will face American Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Saturday, battled back from a break down in the decider to hand Medvedev his third straight defeat after three hours and five minutes.

“Of course, when you’re going through physical struggles, it affects the game, it affects how you feel mentally, it affects your body language,” Djokovic said.

“I’m very proud to be able to find a way, because that’s what we are I think, owing to ourselves and to the team and to the people who come and watch you, is to always try to give your very best in that given moment.”

