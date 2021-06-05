Tennis Tennis Coco Gauff enters French Open last 16 as Jennifer Brady retires Gauff, who has now reached the last 16 of three of the four Grand Slams, will face Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur. Reuters 05 June, 2021 22:54 IST Coco Gauff reached the last 16 of the French Open for the first time after fellow American Jennifer Brady quit having lost the first set 6-1 on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 June, 2021 22:54 IST Teenager Coco Gauff reached the last 16 of the French Open for the first time after fellow American Jennifer Brady quit having lost the first set 6-1 on Saturday.The 17-year-old was in complete command as she won the first set in 23 minutes, with only one unforced error to her name.Australian Open runner-up Brady then asked for medical assistance and decided that she could no longer continue.READ: Nadal beats Norrie to set French Open fourth round clash with Sinner Gauff, who has now reached the last 16 of three of the four Grand Slams, will face Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur.Her win means there are four American women in the fourth round, with Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin also through. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.