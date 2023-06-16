Magazine

Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals

Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4, 7-5 in the last quarterfinal for a semifinal meeting with fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-4.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 23:27 IST , STUTTGART - 2 MINS READ

AP
Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics reacts after his victory against American Taylor Fritz during their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open on Friday.
Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics reacts after his victory against American Taylor Fritz during their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics reacts after his victory against American Taylor Fritz during their quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

There won’t be an all-American semifinal at the Stuttgart Open after Taylor Fritz was upset by qualifier Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals while Frances Tiafoe won his match on Friday.

Fritz, the top-ranked American men’s player at No. 8, was on the back foot immediately after losing serve in the opening game before the rest of the first set went with serve. The second was even at 5-5 until Fucsovics broke Fritz and closed out the win on his fourth match point in the next game.

Fritz would have faced his friend Tiafoe in the semifinals. Instead, that opportunity goes to Fucsovics. It’s the Hungarian’s first semifinal on tour since 2021 on any surface, and his first ever on grass despite having been the Wimbledon boys champion in 2010.

French veteran Gasquet stuns top-seeded Tsitsipas in Stuttgart for 600th win

“I was a very talented boy,” the 31-year-old Fucsovics said. “Throughout my career I always believed I can play good tennis on grass. Maybe it was because of the Wimbledon title.”

The third-seeded Tiafoe is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2.

It’s the first grass-court semifinal for Tiafoe, who lost both of his previous career quarterfinals on the surface.

There was an unusual moment when, at 3-2 up in the second, he hit a drop shot which landed with so much backspin that it bounced back over the net to his side, winning the point.

Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4, 7-5 in the last quarterfinal for a semifinal meeting with fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-4.

Buoyed by raucous support from Stuttgart supporters, Struff hit 18 aces to beat Gasquet for the first time at the third attempt. Gasquet won their previous meetings in 2016 and 2018.

The French player, who turns 37 on Sunday, upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas for his 600th ATP Tour win on Thursday but was unable to reproduce that form against Struff. The German goes on to his 11th semifinal as he bids for his first career win.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
