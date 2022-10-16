Tennis

Rublev sweeps past Korda for fourth title of season in Gijon Open

The 24-year-old Russian is aiming to qualify for next month's ATP Finals in Turin and this victory in Spain's north-west will increase his chances.

Andrey Rublev of Russia holds the winning trophy following his victory against Sebastian Korda of USA in the Singles Final of the Gijon Open ATP 250 at Palacio de Deportes La Guia on Sunday in Gijon, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andrey Rublev beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-3 to win the inaugural Gijon Open on Sunday, earning his fourth title of the year.

Rublev, the top seed, saw off Ilya Ivashka, Tommy Paul and US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem on his way to the final and the 12th title of his career.

The world number nine was in good form and made light work of his 22-year-old American opponent in one hour and 17 minutes, adding to his triumphs in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade this year.

"You're super young, super talented and I'm sure you will have so many trophies and stand here, fighting for Grand Slams," said Rublev, praising Korda who had been targeting a second career title after the Emilia-Romagna Open in 2021.

"I'd like to thank my team," he continued. "For being able to control my crazy character and for making me work hard and always pushing me, so thank you so much. Hopefully many more good things are coming."

Making very few errors and showing off his impressive power, Rublev broke to move 3-1 ahead in the first set and again to seal it.

Korda earned a break point at 2-2 in the second set but could not capitalise, with Rublev winning the point and breaking to move 4-2 ahead before serving, sealing the match with a volley.

