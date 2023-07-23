MagazineBuy Print

_DSC9226.jpg

Hopman Cup: Croatia downs Switzerland to clinch title

Coric’s victory followed Donna Vekic’s comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Celine Naef and means Croatia became the first team to lift the trophy following the tournament’s return after a four-year absence.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 23:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Borna Coric of Croatia battled past Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to seal a 2-0 victory in the Hopman Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Borna Coric of Croatia battled past Switzerland's Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to seal a 2-0 victory in the Hopman Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Borna Coric of Croatia battled past Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to seal a 2-0 victory in the Hopman Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia’s Borna Coric battled past Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to seal a 2-0 victory in the Hopman Cup final that earned his country only its second title in the mixed-gender team competition.

Coric’s victory followed Donna Vekic’s comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over Celine Naef and means Croatia became the first team to lift the trophy following the tournament’s return to the tennis calendar after a four-year absence.

ALSO READ: Swedish Open: Rublev sweeps past Ruud to win Bastad title

Switzerland is among the most successful countries in the event - which began in 1989 and was named after Australian great Harry Hopman - having won four titles including the 2019 crown on the back of the now-retired Roger Federer’s heroics.

Without the seasoned Belinda Bencic due to withdrawal, the young Swiss team scored victories over Denmark and France to top Group A this year but ran out of steam against Croatia in the title clash on the claycourts of Nice.

World number 15 Coric raced through the opening set in 31 minutes and recovered from an early loss of serve in the next to close out the win and break Swiss hearts.

Earlier, Vekic exchanged breaks with Naef early in the first set of the opening match of the tie, before the more experienced world number 22 pounced on her Swiss opponent’s serve in the eighth game en route to wrapping up the set.

ALSO READ
Pedro Cachin wins first career title beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Swiss Open final

Vekic showed plenty of patience and skill in the second set to stave off a comeback attempt by Naef, who slipped and took a tumble late in the contest before crashing to her third defeat in as many singles matches in the tournament.

Croatia previously won the title in 1996 when it beat the same opponents in the final in Perth on a hardcourt, with Goran Ivanisevic and Iva Majoli the architects of that triumph.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
