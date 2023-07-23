MagazineBuy Print

Swedish Open: Rublev sweeps past Ruud to win Bastad title

After a tight first set Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points to seal victory after one hour 33 minutes.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 21:47 IST , Bastad, Sweden - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Rubev won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.
File Photo: Rubev won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill
infoIcon

File Photo: Rubev won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday won his second title of the season at Bastad with a straight sets win over top seed Casper Ruud.

The second seed won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

RELATED: Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open; beats Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-5

After a tight first set Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points to seal victory after one hour 33 minutes.

Despite being a clay-court specialist with nine of his ten titles, including Bastad in 2021, on the surface, Ruud was unable to find a solution to the power of Rublev’s game.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
