MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rio Open 2024: Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match

Fonseca defeated the No. 36-ranked Frenchman Arthur Fils in front of raucous fans at the clay court tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 09:08 IST , Rio De Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AP
Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open
Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open | Photo Credit: X @ATPChallenger
infoIcon

Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open | Photo Credit: X @ATPChallenger

Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils 6-0, 6-4 at the Rio Open on Wednesday.

Fonseca defeated the No. 36-ranked Frenchman in front of raucous fans at the clay court tournament in Rio de Janeiro. He knelt on the court in tears to celebrate.

“This is where I belong. I want to be in these huge stadiums,” said Fonseca, who won the U.S. Open boys singles title last year. “Now it is all about focusing on the process.”

His opponent in the round of 16 will be Christian Garin of Chile.

Fonseca’s victory brought some new energy for local fans, who saw three of the title favorites crash out Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery

Carlos Alcaraz abandoned his match against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro due to an ankle injury; three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka lost to Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets; and Chile’s Nicolas Jarry was knocked out by Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in three sets.

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-1.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Rio Open /

Arthur Fils /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rio Open 2024: Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match
    AP
  2. Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after ‘undeserved’ draw
    Nigamanth P _11728
  3. Duplantis says he is in ‘good shape’ and aiming for vault record
    AFP
  4. Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Mensik
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rio Open 2024: Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match
    AP
  2. Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Mensik
    Reuters
  3. Dubai Championships 2024: Gauff beats Pliskova to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open 2024 entry list
    Reuters
  5. Dubai Championships 2024: Swiatek downs Svitolina; Paolini knocks out Sakkari to earn a place in quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rio Open 2024: Brazil’s Fonseca becomes 1st player born in 2006 to win ATP tour match
    AP
  2. Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after ‘undeserved’ draw
    Nigamanth P _11728
  3. Duplantis says he is in ‘good shape’ and aiming for vault record
    AFP
  4. Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Mensik
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Man United defender Shaw faces another injury layoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment