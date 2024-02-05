MagazineBuy Print

L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja beats top seed Kayla; Ankita-Rutuja duo exits

In the decider, Sahaja hung on and broke serve in the ninth game. She did miss two match points but converted the third much to the relief and jubilation of the fans.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 21:26 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Sahaja Yamalapalli exults in her knock-out win over top seed Kayla Day in the WTA tennis tournament in Mumbai on Monday.
Sahaja Yamalapalli exults in her knock-out win over top seed Kayla Day in the WTA tennis tournament in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
Sahaja Yamalapalli exults in her knock-out win over top seed Kayla Day in the WTA tennis tournament in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Wild card entrant Sahaja Yamalapalli competed brilliantly against the top seed Kayla Day of the USA to keep the sparse crowd thoroughly entertained and nonchalantly pulled off a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory in the first round of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA tennis tournament at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Monday.

“It was the biggest match of my career. I have no words. Thank you everyone for coming and cheering”, said the 23-year-old Sahaja, who was remarkably consistent with her explosive strokeplay.

Pitted against a top-100 player, Sahaja was able to show her strong game with precision hitting in sustained long spells. She emphasised her all-court game, as she spanked winners on both flanks, with the backhand cross court emerging as a stand out weapon.

The American left-hander was patient in the long rallies, especially after losing the first set, and fought a better way in pocketing the second. But that score did not say the intensity of the contest as Sahaja fought every point.

ALSO READ: Nikoloz Basilashvili: It was a mistake to play with elbow injury and not opt for protected rankings

In the decider, Sahaja hung on and broke serve in the ninth game. She did miss two match points but converted the third much to the relief and jubilation of the fans, who stood up to applaud a brave show of high-quality entertainment.

Vaishnavi Adkar gave a good account of herself, but could not capitalise on her strong game when pitted against lucky-loser Sohyun Park of Korea.

Vaishnavi was scheduled to meet qualifier Himeno Sakatsume of Japan, but the latter withdrew. The experience should help Vaishnavi build her game better.

Park had a good day, as she combined with Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan to knock out the top seeds Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello of Italy in straight sets in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale played well, but their opponents Naiktha Bains and Fanny Stollar pulled through 10-8 in the super tie-break.

The results
Singles (first round): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Kayla Day (USA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Darja Semenistaja (Lat) bt Panna Udvardy (Hun) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Irina Jara (Rou) 6-4, 6-4; Sohyun Park (Kor) bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Laura Pigossi (Bra) bt Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 3-0 (retired); Alina Korneeva bt Chloe Paquet (Fra) 6-1, 6-3;
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Sohyun Park (Kor) bt Angelica Moratelli & Camilla Rosatello (Ita) 7-6(4), 6-2; Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Fanny Stollar (Hun) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-2, [10-8].

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
