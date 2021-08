National Junior Tennis Championship: Chirag Duhan battles into last eight

Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana outlasted statemate Parv Nage in three sets to reach the boys singles quarterfinals of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior U 18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Wednesday.

Duhan won the first set easily 6-1 but Nage rallied to take the second set 7-5. The fancied Duhan then found his rhythm in the decider and won it rather handily at 6-1 to book a last eight spot.

READ MORE: US Open defending champion Dominic Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury

In another close match, Mukil Ramanan of Tamil Nadu went down fighting to Saheb Sodhi of Maharashtra in three sets.

Among the girls, the top four seeds, Reshma Maruri (Karnataka), Akanksha Nitture (Maha), Suhitha Maruri (Kar) and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (TN) moved into the quarterfinals.