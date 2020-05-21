Ramkumar drives fitness regimen as team exercise

The lockdown has united the tennis players and Ramkumar Ramanathan is thrilled that the core workout sessions that he started on March 30 has been attracting the cream of Indian tennis.

"We are all connected on Zoom, every day by 5pm and do the exercise for an hour. Each day we have a captain and new exercises are suggested and tried. Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza, Arjun Kadhe, Yuki Bhambri, Purav Raja, Vishnu Vardhan, Mahak Jain, Sathwika Sama and a lot of juniors have joined and many of them are regulars. The energy level is fantastic," said Ramkumar.

It is not just exercise, but there is a lot of healthy interaction, which helps the youngsters to learn a lot every day. The group also made it a point to put together individual birthday wishes for Denis Shapovalov and sent it across to him through Bopanna, his doubles partner on the Tour.

"Shapovalov joined us and we had a fun 20-minute session with him. He answered all the questions and inspired the players," said Ramkumar, who does his exercises on the terrace.

After doing a series of interactions on the web, Ramkumar was happy to collaborate with the players. He is clear about the basics for development.

"Your struggles help you win. Have patience, train hard, enjoy it. Don’t stop believing. Be kind to everyone. And surround yourself with a circle of good friends," he explained his philosophy.

While talking about perseverance and belief, Ramkumar said, "Things happen when you least expect. You may have lost 10 first rounds, don’t give up then. You may win the 11th week. Improve as a person every day," he said.

Ramkumar also never misses a chance to express his gratitude to coach T. Chandrasekaran for all the guidance over the years.

Revealing his technique of dealing with the big points, Ramkumar said, "Focus on the present. Negative thoughts come only when you start thinking about the outcome’’.

Ramkumar is driven by a healthy process, good thoughts and is waiting like everyone, to get back onto the circuit, as a better person and player.