Rohan Bopanna gears up for the clay season

It has been a fine season for Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old is keen to make the best of the clay court swing, to enhance his qualification chances, for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

After a refreshing 10 days at home in Bengaluru, Bopanna is training in Monte Carlo, getting ready for the Masters event.

“It was a blessing in disguise that we lost early in Miami”, said Bopanna, who emerged as the oldest player to win the Masters title in Indian Wells, with Matthew Ebden of Australia.

“Had we lost early in Indian Wells, we had no option but to train for the next event in Miami”, said Bopanna, happy with the chance to spend time with his daughter.

“Even if you do well in 10 tournaments, and feel confident, it is still anybody’s game when the match enters the super tie-break. We should have won in two sets. We had more chances in the first set. They took a big lead in the match tie-break. It was hard, especially against Fabrice Martin’s massive serve”, observed Bopanna about the first-round loss in Miami.

It was indeed disappointing to lose early in Miami, after winning the title in Indian Wells. Yet, the sense of achievement was intact in Bopanna.

“Am extremely proud to be the oldest player to win a Masters title. I am happy to have sustained the ability to compete at this level, despite not being physically at my best. The mind is working, and am adapting to situations on crucial points. Indian Wells is one of the biggest among the Masters events. A lot of Indians come to watch. Am happy to represent India, as they put up the national flag for every athlete who competes in the event”, said Bopanna.

He was particularly pleased with the recovery he had, as the final and semifinals were played within 24 hours.

“I really believe in the travelling physio. It is an extremely key aspect for good performance”, said Bopanna, who has been travelling with physio Rebecca Van Orshaegen of Belgium, with considerable success.

He may not have been able to elicit a positive response from TOPS for support in terms of having the physio or coach Scott Davidoff for important tournaments, but Bopanna does not hesitate in investing.

“There are three Masters events before French Open. We are playing as many practice sets as possible. I have had good results on clay. But as a team, we want to stay within limits. Try individually to play our best. We are still learning to move well on clay”, observed Bopanna.