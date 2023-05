Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori saved five match points to knock out Serb 31st seed Miomir Kecmanovic in a five-hour 10-minute French Open epic on Tuesday.

Miomir Kecmanovic goes 2 sets up

⬇️

Andrea Vavassori saves 4 MPs & wins 3rd-set TB 10-8

⬇️

AV wins another TB to force a 5th

⬇️

AV saves a 5th MP at 4-5* in the 5th

⬇️

MK saves a match point at *8-9 in the 5th set TB

⬇️

AV wins the TB 11-9 to claim his first Grand Slam win! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lSdv4eUoZ5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 30, 2023

Vavassori hit a colossal 106 winners in his 5-7, 2-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(3), 7-6(9) first round win.

Ranked 148 in the world, the 28-year-old from Turin is making his Roland Garros debut this year.

He goes on to face Argentinian qualifier Genaro Olivieri, ranked 231, who defeated France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(3), 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.