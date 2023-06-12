Rosmalen Grass Court Championships: Former Wimbledon finalist Raonic wins after two years out

Published : Jun 12, 2023 21:11 IST , ‘S-Hertogenbosch - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Milos Raonic during the Fourth round game at the 2020 Australian Open. | Photo Credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS

Canadian Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, on Monday won his first match on tour after a near-two year injury absence in the opening round at ‘s-Hertogenbosch .

The 32-year-old beat 39th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 as he returned to competition for the first time since July 2021.

Raonic, a former world number three, suffered a catalogue of injuries that derailed his career. He hadn’t won a match since the third round of the Miami Masters in March 2021.

The big-serving Raonic will hope to add to his tally of four Wimbledon quarter-finals next month. He faces Jordan Thompson or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round in the Netherlands.

Daniil Medvedev is the tournament’s top seed. The Russian lost in last year’s final by surprise home winner Tim van Rijthoven.