From Billie Jean King to Elena Rybakina: Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era

The 2023 Wimbledon begins on Monday at the All England Club in London with the final set to take place on July 16.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 23 different women have won the singles title at Wimbledon.

USA’s Martina Navratilova holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (9) won by a woman followed by Steffi Graf (7) and Serena Williams.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina became the latest first-time winner at the grass Major with her victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the 2022 final.

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):