US Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Second seed and last year’s semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka will be facing 17th seed Madison Keys in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys could begin at 6:45 AM IST on Friday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The world number two comes into the semifinals with a dominating performance throughout the tournament. The Belarusian hasn’t lost a set this year at Flushing Meadows.

It took only an hour and 13 minutes for the 25-year-old defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

For the 28-year-old American as well, the tournament has mostly been a walk in the path barring the round three match against Liudmila Samsonova where she dropped the first set.

The 17th ranked Keys defeated number nine Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Head-to-head record

Played - 3 | Sabalenka - 2 | Keys - 1

Sabalenka and Keys have faced each other three times in the past where the former has won two games. The last time the two met, Sabalenka defeated Keys 6-2, 6-4 in the Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals.