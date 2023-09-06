MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Muchova marches into semis with win over Cirstea

Karolina Muchova overwhelmed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semifinal against American Coco Gauff.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 07:52 IST , LA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Sorana Cirstea, of Romania, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Sorana Cirstea, of Romania, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Sorana Cirstea, of Romania, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Karolina Muchova overwhelmed Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semifinal against American Coco Gauff.

Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her first U.S Open semi.

“Unbelievable. It’s a really sweet victory and this stadium, I mean, incredible,” Muchova said.

“Thank you to everyone who came and cheered.”

READ | US Open 2023, Day Nine Results: Djokovic, Gauff reach semifinals

French Open finalist Muchova got off to a quick start and raced out to a 3-0 lead before fending off nine break points to win a marathon game and extend to 4-0.

A flustered Cirstea’s backhand then landed wide to put her opponent up 5-0 and Muchova completed the bagel the next game.

After an animated conversation with her coach during the break between sets, Cirstea held to start the second and broke for 2-0 when her charge to the net caused Muchova to miss a passing shot.

But Muchova broke right back, and again for a 4-3 lead she would not relinquish as her net play, precise lobs and pinpoint serving carried the day.

Cirstea missed a swinging volley to set up match point, which Muchova converted with a forehand winner to end the contest in just over an hour and a half.

Next up for Muchova is Gauff, who was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day. The Czech said she knows she will be up against both the 19-year-old American and the home crowd on Friday.

“Obviously she’s an amazing player. She has the home crowd here,” she said.

“It’s going to be very tough but I want to enjoy this win and then I’ll try to put up a battle against Coco.”

