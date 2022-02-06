Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates PKL 8: Dabang Delhi seemed just fine without Naveen Kumar, pulling off an upset over Patna Pirates. Team Sportstar 06 February, 2022 08:59 IST Team Sportstar 06 February, 2022 08:59 IST Dabang Delhi's seasoned stars Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar had a night to remember as they helped their team beat Patna Pirates 32-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.Chhillar, the defender with most tackle points in PKL history, produced a last-raid tackle to clinch the thriller for Delhi, who were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar.Vijay aided with nine points while Narwal, playing the role of an all-rounder, clinched eight points in a win that helped Delhi move to the top of the points table.READ: PKL 8: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates; U Mumba held to draw by Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls Read more stories on Videos. More Videos IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 55 Highlights: Vijay helps Dabang Delhi steal 28-25 win against Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 54 Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 53 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers stun Patna Pirates 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh