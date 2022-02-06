Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi's seasoned stars Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar had a night to remember as they helped their team beat Patna Pirates 32-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Chhillar, the defender with most tackle points in PKL history, produced a last-raid tackle to clinch the thriller for Delhi, who were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar.

Vijay aided with nine points while Narwal, playing the role of an all-rounder, clinched eight points in a win that helped Delhi move to the top of the points table.



