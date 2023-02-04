Prime Volleyball League 2023: Complete squad lists of all eight teams

The Prime Volleyball League season 2 will be held across three cities Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi take place from February 4 to March 5.

There are total of eight teams participating in PVL 2023 namely- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolt and Mumbai Meteors. Each team would have two international players.

There would be a round-robin league phase, where each team will go up against the other seven teams. After which the top four teams enter the semifinals and the winner advances to the finals.