Prime Volleyball League 2023: Complete squad lists of all eight teams

The Prime Volleyball League season 2 will be held across three cities Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi take place from February 4 to March 5.
There are total of eight teams participating in PVL 2023 namely- Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Kolkata Thunderbolt and Mumbai Meteors. Each team would have two international players.
There would be a round-robin league phase, where each team will go up against the other seven teams. After which the top four teams enter the semifinals and the winner advances to the finals.
Ahmedabad Defenders:
Retained: Muthusamy Appavu; Shon T John; S Santhosh
Players bought at auction: Danial Moatazedi, Andrew Kohut, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Aswath, Nandhagopal S, Harsh Chaudhary, Parth Patel, T Shrikant, T Ragul, Mohammed Iqbal
Head Coach- S. Dakshinamoorthy
Bengaluru Torpedoes:
Retained: Pankaj Sharma; B Midhun Kumar; Vinayak Rokhade
Players bought at auction: Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Ibin Jose, Jishnu P V, Mujeeb MC, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Tharun Gowda, Srajan
Head Coach- David Lee
Calicut Heroes:
Retained: Jerome Vinith; Abil Krishnan MP
Players bought at auction: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas, Matt Hilling, M Ashwin Raj, Chirag Yadav, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Shafeeque Rahman, Lavmeet Katariya, Ansab O, Prabakaran, Sushil Kumar
Head Coach- Kishor Kumar
Chennai Blitz:
Retained: Akhin GS ; Naveen Raja Jacob; Pinamma Prashanth
Players bought at auction: Moyo Audran, Renato Mendes, Prasanna Raja, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varughese, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju
Head Coach- Ruben Wolochin
Hyderabad Black Hawks:
Retained: Guru Prashanth; John Joseph EJ; Anand K
Players bought at auction: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Trent O’Dea, Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Ashamatullah, Arun Zacharias Siby, Saurabh Maan, Hemanth P, Varun GS
Head Coach- Tom Joseph
Kochi Blue Spikers:
Retained: Erin Varghese; Venu C; Dushyanth GN
Players bought at auction: Eduardo Romay, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, Fayis NK, Pavan Ramesh, Ashwin Rag VT, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony
Head Coach- Dr. M.H Kumara
Kolkata Thunderbolts:
Retained: Ashwal Rai; Vinit Kumar; Janshad U
Players bought at auction: Cody Caldwell, Jose Verdi, Rahul K, Hariharan V, Deepesh Sinha, Anush, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary , Hari Prasad B S
Head Coach- Narayan Alwa
Mumbai Meteors:
Anu James (Attacker)
Players bought at auction: Brandon Greenway, Hiroshi Centelles, Karthik A., Amit Gulia, Hardeep Singh, Rohith P, Jithin N , Abdul Raheem, Ratheesh CK, Shameem, Aravindhan S
Head Coach- Sunny Joseph