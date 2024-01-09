  • Most successful women’s team in India’s top division
  • Won a hat-trick of Indian Women’s League titles, including the 2023 season
  • Finished as runner-up in the 2022-23 Kerala Women’s League
  • Players from GKFC contributed well for club and country Indumathi Kathiresan helped Tamil Nadu win the Senior Nationals after five years, while Ashalata Devi and Dangmei Grace impressed with the National team