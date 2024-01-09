The Gokulam Kerala Women’s football team was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
Gokulam Kerala established itself as the most successful women’s side in India by securing a hat-trick of Indian Women’s League titles in 2023. It also finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 Kerala Women’s League and its players made substantial contributions at the national level.
ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards
Indumathi Kathiresan played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu’s victory in the Senior Nationals after a five-year gap. Additionally, players like Ashalata Devi and Dangmei Grace made significant impact with the national team.
In 2023
- Most successful women’s team in India’s top division
- Won a hat-trick of Indian Women’s League titles, including the 2023 season
- Finished as runner-up in the 2022-23 Kerala Women’s League
- Players from GKFC contributed well for club and country Indumathi Kathiresan helped Tamil Nadu win the Senior Nationals after five years, while Ashalata Devi and Dangmei Grace impressed with the National team
About ACES Awards 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup: MBSG lineups out; When, where to watch
- IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Updates: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl first vs India
- Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Gokulam Kerala women nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year ‘ Award
- Nigeria’s injured Boniface set to miss African Cup of Nations, Terem Moffi named replacement
- Indian sports news wrap, January 9
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE