The Gokulam Kerala Women’s football team was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

Gokulam Kerala established itself as the most successful women’s side in India by securing a hat-trick of Indian Women’s League titles in 2023. It also finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 Kerala Women’s League and its players made substantial contributions at the national level.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

Indumathi Kathiresan played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu’s victory in the Senior Nationals after a five-year gap. Additionally, players like Ashalata Devi and Dangmei Grace made significant impact with the national team.

IWL title with @GokulamKeralaFC 🏆

Senior Women's National Championship with Tamil Nadu 🥇

Leading role in the Indian side 🇮🇳



Not many Indian footballers had a better 2023 than Indumathi Kathiresan.



✍🏽 @lav_narayanan



Read Here - https://t.co/1HOlUNz2vFpic.twitter.com/nh5zEvDbYW — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 3, 2023

In 2023

Most successful women’s team in India’s top division

Won a hat-trick of Indian Women’s League titles, including the 2023 season

Finished as runner-up in the 2022-23 Kerala Women’s League

Players from GKFC contributed well for club and country Indumathi Kathiresan helped Tamil Nadu win the Senior Nationals after five years, while Ashalata Devi and Dangmei Grace impressed with the National team