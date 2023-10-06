India’s Sonam defeated China’s Jia Long by points in the women’s 62kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
Sonam’s bronze takes India’s tally to 91 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.
More to follow..
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Sonam wins women’s 62kg freestyle wrestling bronze
- India vs Japan LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 hockey final: IND eyes Paris 2024 Olympics quota, gold medal vs JPN
- Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 67/3 (13); Rizwan, Shakeel rebuild after Babar, Imam depart
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s Recurve team wins silver, Prannoy, Sonam win bronze; India 4th with 91 medals, 21 gold
- Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India men win silver in recurve archery, Sonam wins wrestling bronze
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE