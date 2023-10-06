MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Sonam wins women’s 62kg freestyle wrestling bronze

India’s Sonam defeated China’s Jia Long by points in the women’s 52kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 14:51 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Indian wrestler Sonam Malik (red) in action.
FILE: Indian wrestler Sonam Malik (red) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE: Indian wrestler Sonam Malik (red) in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sonam defeated China’s Jia Long by points in the women’s 62kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Sonam’s bronze takes India’s tally to 91 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.

More to follow..

