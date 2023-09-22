India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events

Asian Games in 2023 is set to mark the competitive debut of esports as an official event, following its demonstration in the previous edition. Participating nations will compete for seven different esports titles. India is set to participate in four of these events: DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4 (FIFAe), League of Legends (LoL), and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (SFV).
Indian esports squad:
FIFAe appears to offer India its best chance at winning gold, with South Asian top-seed Charanjot Singh, and Karman Tikka in action. Charanjot recently helped India achieve its highest-ever FIFAe ranking of World No. 6 after participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.
India’s DOTA team, bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Championship the previous year, is also aiming for a podium finish. Abhishek Yadav, Ketan Goyal, and Shubham Goli, members of that successful team, are now part of the Asian Games line-up.
However, in League of Legends and Street Fighter, India faces stiff competition from South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and China. These countries are considered favourites in their respective events.
The tournament will feature different formats, with group stage games in DOTA and LoL being best-of-one (BO1), while knockouts will be best-of-three (BO3). Street Fighter V matches will be played exclusively in the BO3 format.
eSports - India schedule
