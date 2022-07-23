Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Attempt 1

Takemoto: 54.77, Little: 63.22 [PB], Jasiunaite: 58.97, Liu: 61.67, Gleadle: 59.59, Kitaguchi: 62.07, Muze: 59.83, Winger: 56.93, Fuchs: 55.42, Ogrodnikova: , Barber: , Rani:

LOOKING BACK AT WOMEN’S JAVELIN THROW QUALIFICATION

A last attempt throw of 59.60m, though well below her season’s best, ensured javelin thrower Annu Rani’s qualification for her second consecutive finals in the World Championships.

Annu was on the verge of ending her campaign after starting with a foul throw and 55.35m in her second try but sent her spear 40cm short of 60m in her third and final attempt on the fifth day of competitions.

She finished fifth in the Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across the two groups.

The 29-year-old national record holder must, however, be disappointed as she failed to touch the 60m mark but she now has the chance to make amends in the finals on Saturday (6:50am IST). She has a seasonal and personal best of 63.82m.

The 12 best performers across the two groups, including those who touched the 62.50m mark to secure direct qualification, made the final. Only three competitors could get past the automatic qualification mark of 62.50m.

Season leader Maggie Malone of USA failed to make the final after finishing 12th in Group B and 22nd overall with a best throw of 54.19m while defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia made it to the medal round as fifth best performer with a best effort of 61.27m.

Annu has qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance in the showpiece. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

She had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.