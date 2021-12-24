Fourth National Para Badminton Championship begins in Bhubaneshwar

Fourth National Para Badminton Championship started in Bhubaneshwar on Friday with over 500 players.

The event is being held at two venues, Railway Indoor stadium, Bhubaneswar in association with K.C. Memorial Trust and Udaan Badminton Academy under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Badminton Association of India.

Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha are the organisers.

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, who inaugurated the event, said, "Our Para athletes have brought great glory for India at the Tokyo Paralympics and we are proud of each one of them. It is a big day for us as we host the 4th National Para Badminton Championship and welcome each and every one to this Championship and I wish everyone the very best for the games.”

Padma Shri awardee and PCI President Deepa Malik said, "In recent times, Odisha has set a great example by supporting various sports and taking them to new heights. In the same vein, Odisha has now come forward to host Para-Badminton Nationals, a sport which has recently given India 4 Paralympic medals! The Paralympic Committee of India is proud to work with the Odisha government and the Para Sports Association of Odisha to conduct this tournament.”