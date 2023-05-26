India’s Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Friday.

In a match that lasted for 57 minutes Srikanth won the first game, while losing the other two as the Indonesia the last laugh. The scoreline stood at 21-16, 16-21, 11-21 with the Indian suffering the brunt.

Later in the day, H S Prannoy and Sindhu will be seen in action.

This tournament is a part of Road to Paris- the qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics.

More to follow....