Badminton

Malaysia Masters: Srikanth loses to Adinata in quarterfinals

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 26 May, 2023 07:55 IST
Chennai 26 May, 2023 07:55 IST
India’s Kidambi Srikanth in action.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Friday.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters on Friday.

In a match that lasted for 57 minutes Srikanth won the first game, while losing the other two as the Indonesia the last laugh. The scoreline stood at 21-16, 16-21, 11-21 with the Indian suffering the brunt.

Later in the day, H S Prannoy and Sindhu will be seen in action.

This tournament is a part of Road to Paris- the qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics.

More to follow....

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us