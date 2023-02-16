Badminton

Sindhu, Prannoy register wins as India enters Asia Mixed Team Badminton quarterfinals

Prannoy began the proceedings for India in their final Group B match and had to fight hard against World No.4 Zii Jia Lee before stunning his rival 18-21, 21-13, 25-23 in the men’s singles match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

PTI
DUBAI 16 February, 2023 23:37 IST
DUBAI 16 February, 2023 23:37 IST
P.V. Sindhu in action. (File Photo)

P.V. Sindhu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Prannoy began the proceedings for India in their final Group B match and had to fight hard against World No.4 Zii Jia Lee before stunning his rival 18-21, 21-13, 25-23 in the men’s singles match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and H.S. Prannoy won their respective singles matches as India made it to the quarterfinals of the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships as group toppers after defeating Malaysia on Thursday.

Prannoy began the proceedings for India in their final Group B match and had to fight hard against World No.4 Zii Jia Lee before stunning his rival 18-21, 21-13, 25-23 in the men’s singles match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

In contrast, Sindhu took just 34 minutes to beat lower-ranked Ling Ching Wong 21-13,21-17 in the women’s singles and give India 2-0 lead.

But the men’s doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty suffered a 16-21 10-21 defeat to the duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as Malaysia made it 1-2.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then gave India the winning 3-1 lead as they shocked Commonwealth Games champions Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharanto 23-21,21-15 to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead

India had earlier beaten Kazakhstan and UAE 5-0 each in its first two group matches.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us