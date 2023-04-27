Basketball

Knicks’ Jericho Sims out for playoffs after shoulder surgery

The surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon was performed on Wednesday in New York. Sims is expected to be recovered for the start of training camp in September

Reuters
27 April, 2023 21:19 IST
27 April, 2023 21:19 IST
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) has been out of action since April 7.

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) has been out of action since April 7. | Photo Credit: AP

The surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon was performed on Wednesday in New York. Sims is expected to be recovered for the start of training camp in September

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

Also Read
NBA Playoffs: How many times has No. 1 been eliminated by No. 8?

The surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon was performed on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Sims is expected to be recovered for the start of training camp in September, the team announced on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Knicks will host the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday afternoon.

Sims, 24, has been sidelined since April 7. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 52 games (16 starts) this season.

He has contributed 2.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 93 career games (21 starts) since being selected by the Knicks with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us