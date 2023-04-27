Knicks’ Jericho Sims out for playoffs after shoulder surgery

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

The surgery to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon was performed on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Sims is expected to be recovered for the start of training camp in September, the team announced on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Knicks will host the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday afternoon.

Sims, 24, has been sidelined since April 7. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 52 games (16 starts) this season.

He has contributed 2.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 93 career games (21 starts) since being selected by the Knicks with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.