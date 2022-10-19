Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA: LIVE streaming info, preseason form, predicted starting 5

PREVIEW

Golden State Warriors will start its championship defence with a home game against LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers.

LIVE - Warriors vs Lakers from NBA opening night

The two teams have had a lively offseason. For Warriors, it was for not-so-ideal reasons. Veteran player Draymond Green was involved in a training scuffle with young gun Jordan Poole.

While coach Steve Kerr called it “the biggest challenge the team has faced so far,” the matter has been sorted. Poole has maintained that the team remains focused on getting another title.

Lakers have many changes during the trade window, the most notable of which was the addition of Patrick Beverley. Whispers grew that Russell Westbrook might be headed out but the point guard remains on the roster.

Though, the starting five for Lakers still looks tentative, Westbrook and Beverley it seems will share space on the court.

Lakers and Warriors went head to head in a preseason game which the former won 124-121.

PRESEASON FORM

Golden State Warriors

Won 96-87 vs Washington Wizards Won 104-95 vs Washington Wizards Lost 121-124 vs Los Angeles Lakers Won 131-98 vs Portland Trail Blazers Lost 112-119 vs Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

Lost 75-105 vs Sacramento Kings Lost 115-119 vs Phoenix Suns Lost 99-114 vs Minnesota Timberwolves Won 124-121 vs Golden State Warriors Lost 113-118 vs Minnesota Timberwolves Lost 86-133 vs Sacramento Kings

PREDICTED STARTING 5

Warriors: Looney, Green, Wiggins, Thompson, Curry

Lakers: Bryant, LeBron, Davis, Beverley, Westbrook

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers is on Wednesday, October 19.

At what time is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST/ 10:00 PM ET.

Where is the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The will be held at the Chase Center Experience in San Francisco.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The game will be aired LIVE on the Sports 18 in India

Where can I watch the live stream of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match?

The game will be streamed LIVE on Voot. It can also be viewed on NBA.com and NBA mobile app on a subscription basis.