NBA Roundup: Leonard posts first triple-double as Westbrook stars for Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted his first career triple-double in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook starred for the Houston Rockets on Friday. Leonard's 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Clippers overcome the Miami Heat 122-117.

Montrezl Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (14 and 10) had double-doubles. Jimmy Butler was unable to lift Miami to a victory, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while going six-of-15 from the field.

Westbrook's 45 points, 10 assists and six rebounds saw the Rockets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

The updated NBA standings after Friday night's action. pic.twitter.com/xeBCCCC0l9 — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2020

- Giannis stars in Paris as Lowry lifts Raptors -

In Paris, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Kyle Lowry's 26 points, six rebounds and three assists helped defending champion the Toronto Raptors past the New York Knicks 118-112.

Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson played 21 minutes for the Pelicans, going seven-of-nine from the field for 15 points.

- Harden wayward for Rockets -

James Harden struggled from the field, going three-of-13 for 12 points in 34 minutes in the Rockets' win.

- Tremendous Turner -

Myles Turner produced a huge dunk during the Indiana Pacers' win over the Golden State Warriors.

- Friday's results - Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 109-98 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Miami Heat

Sacramento Kings 98-81 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 113-106 New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder 140-111 Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers 129-118 Golden State Warriors

- Lakers at 76ers -

The high-flying Los Angeles Lakers (36-9) visits the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) on Saturday.