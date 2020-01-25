More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Roundup: Leonard posts first triple-double as Westbrook stars for Rockets Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers past the Miami Heat in the NBA on Friday, while Houston Rockets edged past Minnesota Timberwolves. Dejan Kalinic 25 January, 2020 13:40 IST Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 25 January, 2020 13:40 IST Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard posted his first career triple-double in the NBA, while Russell Westbrook starred for the Houston Rockets on Friday. Leonard's 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Clippers overcome the Miami Heat 122-117.Montrezl Harrell (15 points and 11 rebounds) and JaMychal Green (14 and 10) had double-doubles. Jimmy Butler was unable to lift Miami to a victory, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while going six-of-15 from the field.Westbrook's 45 points, 10 assists and six rebounds saw the Rockets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-124. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 30 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. The updated NBA standings after Friday night's action. pic.twitter.com/xeBCCCC0l9— NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2020 - Giannis stars in Paris as Lowry lifts Raptors -In Paris, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 116-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Kyle Lowry's 26 points, six rebounds and three assists helped defending champion the Toronto Raptors past the New York Knicks 118-112.Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson played 21 minutes for the Pelicans, going seven-of-nine from the field for 15 points.- Harden wayward for Rockets -James Harden struggled from the field, going three-of-13 for 12 points in 34 minutes in the Rockets' win.- Tremendous Turner -Myles Turner produced a huge dunk during the Indiana Pacers' win over the Golden State Warriors.- Friday's results -Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte HornetsMemphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit PistonsBoston Celtics 109-98 Orlando MagicToronto Raptors 118-112 New York KnicksLos Angeles Clippers 122-117 Miami HeatSacramento Kings 98-81 Chicago BullsHouston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota TimberwolvesDenver Nuggets 113-106 New Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder 140-111 Atlanta HawksPhoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio SpursIndiana Pacers 129-118 Golden State Warriors- Lakers at 76ers -The high-flying Los Angeles Lakers (36-9) visits the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17) on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.