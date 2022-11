Indian boxer Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg) suffered a 0-4 defeat against Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in his semifinal bout at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman Jordan.

Later in the day, Sumit Kundu will take on Taryel Jafarov of Azerbaijan in the 75kg semifinal, while in the +92kg category semifinal, Narender will face Mullojonov.

Shiva Thapa and Mohammed Hussamuddin are the other Indian male boxers who will be in action today.

