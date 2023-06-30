MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elorda Cup 2023: Vijay Kumar sails into semifinals

Putting up a determined, stellar performance, pugilist Vijay Kumar recorded a hard-earned victory and punched his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 21:36 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vijay (60kg) poses after winning the quartefinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023.
Vijay (60kg) poses after winning the quartefinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Vijay (60kg) poses after winning the quartefinals bout at the Elorda Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Putting up a determined, stellar performance, pugilist Vijay Kumar recorded a hard-earned victory and punched his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

In what was a fiercely contested bout against Zholdas Zhenissov of Kazakhstan, Vijay (60kg) overpowered his opponent to seal a 3:2 victory by split decision. With the bout being a close affair, it was the attacking brilliance and smart decision making of the Indian that gave him the edge over his opponent.

RELATED | Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indians bow out in quarterfinals

He will now go head-to-head against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the other semi-final bouts, Keisham Sanjit Singh (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) bowed out of the competition with a bronze.

In spite of proper preparations, Keisham and Sumit had to unfortunately give their respective opponents walkovers due to last minute changes to the original schedule.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially sent a complaint to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation to protest this decision that caused injustice to the Indian pugilists.

On the other hand, Neema went down fighting in her semi-final bout against Laura Yessenkeldi of Kazakhstan.

On Saturday, Sushma (81kg) will face the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan in her semi-finals bout.

Related Topics

Vijay Kumar /

Elorda Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elorda Cup 2023: Vijay Kumar sails into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri: I have no idea when my last game for India will be
    N. Sudarshan
  3. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Anderson dismisses Labuschagne; Australia leads by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Portugal a chance for Wiegman to firm up starting XI before FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  5. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Elorda Cup 2023: Vijay Kumar sails into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Elorda Cup 2023: Five Indians bow out in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Elorda Cup: Indian boxer Sumit advances into semifinals, assures medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ankit Narwal bows out in Elorda Cup opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. India women’s boxing coach Bhaskar Bhatt resigns before Asian Games 2022
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elorda Cup 2023: Vijay Kumar sails into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri: I have no idea when my last game for India will be
    N. Sudarshan
  3. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Anderson dismisses Labuschagne; Australia leads by 221 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Portugal a chance for Wiegman to firm up starting XI before FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  5. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment