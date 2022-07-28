FAQs

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in Birmingham: when, where to watch live streaming, timing in IST, India’s flagbearers

Here are the details regarding the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Team Sportstar
28 July, 2022 13:08 IST
A general view of Birmingham Town Hall ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A general view of Birmingham Town Hall ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held on Thursday (July 28).

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 7 pm local time which is 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time on July 28.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England. The venue for the opening ceremony is the Alexander Stadium at Birmingham.

Who will be the flagbearers for India at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and shuttler P.V. Sindhu have been named the flagbearers of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games  2022 opening ceremony.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, DD Sports will also LIVE stream the opening ceremony in India.

How can I watch the live stream of the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

Slide shows

