BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.
Afghanistan won the first ODI at the same venue by 17 runs in a rain-curtailed match. Bangladesh will need to win the second game to remain alive in the series.
When will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, July 8.
What time will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI start?
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI live?
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan can be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website. There is no live television broadcast of the match in India.
Where will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
PREDICTED PLAYING XI
AFGHANISTAN
BANGLADESH
DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
BANGLADESH
