BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Afghanistan won the first ODI at the same venue by 17 runs in a rain-curtailed match. Bangladesh will need to win the second game to remain alive in the series.

When will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, July 8.

What time will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI live?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan can be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website. There is no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad. BANGLADESH Rony Taulkdar, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi (vc), Taskin Ahmed Team Composition: BAN 6:5 AFG Credits Left: 9.5

THE SQUADS AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman. BANGLADESH Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar.