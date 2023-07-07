MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction

BAN vs AFG: Here are the streaming details and fantasy predictions ahead of the second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chattogram on Saturday.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 22:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot.
Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan‘s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Afghanistan won the first ODI at the same venue by 17 runs in a rain-curtailed match. Bangladesh will need to win the second game to remain alive in the series.

When will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place on Saturday, July 8.

What time will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI live?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan can be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website. There is no live television broadcast of the match in India.

Where will BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad.
BANGLADESH
Rony Taulkdar, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi (vc), Taskin Ahmed
Team Composition: BAN 6:5 AFG Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman.
BANGLADESH
Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Woakes gets Head after Moeen picks Labuschagne, Smith; Aus lead crosses 115
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI clears India’s participation in Asian Games 2022 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Alex Morgan and Lindsay Horan named USWNT captains at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Edwin van der Sar in ICU after suffering cerebral haemorrhage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka sees off sorry West Indies in dead rubber
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes completes 6000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal: Vyshak fifer puts South Zone on course for victory
    Ashwin Achal
  5. BCCI Apex Council undecided on participation of retired players in overseas leagues, leaves decision to office-bearers
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI: Live streaming info, when and where to watch; Predicted playing XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Woakes gets Head after Moeen picks Labuschagne, Smith; Aus lead crosses 115
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI clears India’s participation in Asian Games 2022 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Alex Morgan and Lindsay Horan named USWNT captains at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Edwin van der Sar in ICU after suffering cerebral haemorrhage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment