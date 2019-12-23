Cricket Cricket Jasprit Bumrah back in India's limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka and Australia Bumrah has returned to competitive cricket after four months, while Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the T20s. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 18:08 IST Bumrah was laid low for four months because of a stress fracture. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 18:08 IST Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India’s T20 and ODI squads for next month’s home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, while Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced on Monday. Indian speedster Mohammed Shami meanwhile has been rested from both T20s and ODIs.Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads.Bumrah has returned to competitive cricket after four months, having recovered from stress fracture. However, since Bumrah didn’t do his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), he was asked by NCA director Rahul Dravid to get his clearance from where he spent in his recovery time.Bumrah, who has five-wicket hauls in Test cricket in England, South Africa, Australia and the West Indies, is ranked sixth in the official ICC Test bowler rankings and is No. 1 in the ODI rankings.READ| Many layers to NCA-Bumrah fitness episode“The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad,” a BCCI source had earlier said.READ| Jasprit Bumrah troubles Pant, Mayank at netsMSK Prasad and his Central Zone colleague Gagan Khoda will have their tenure finished and a new chairman of selector along with a panel member is expected to be announced at the start of the new year. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewang Gandhi are likely to continue.India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14.The Squads:India Squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.India Squad (ODI vs Australia): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.