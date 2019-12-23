Jasprit Bumrah back in India's limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka and Australia

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India’s T20 and ODI squads for next month’s home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, while Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced on Monday. Indian speedster Mohammed Shami meanwhile has been rested from both T20s and ODIs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads.

Bumrah has returned to competitive cricket after four months, having recovered from stress fracture. However, since Bumrah didn’t do his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), he was asked by NCA director Rahul Dravid to get his clearance from where he spent in his recovery time.

Bumrah, who has five-wicket hauls in Test cricket in England, South Africa, Australia and the West Indies, is ranked sixth in the official ICC Test bowler rankings and is No. 1 in the ODI rankings.

READ| Many layers to NCA-Bumrah fitness episode

“The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad,” a BCCI source had earlier said.

READ| Jasprit Bumrah troubles Pant, Mayank at nets

MSK Prasad and his Central Zone colleague Gagan Khoda will have their tenure finished and a new chairman of selector along with a panel member is expected to be announced at the start of the new year. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewang Gandhi are likely to continue.

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14.