Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for peace

Cricket’s global governing body, the ICC, has rejected Khawaja’s application to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 11:02 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja watch on during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja watch on during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja watch on during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian captain Pat Cummins on Monday came in support of his teammate Usman Khawaja, saying the opener’s attempt to bring to the fore the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was “not offensive.”

Cricket’s global governing body, the ICC, has rejected Khawaja’s application to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

ICC being hypocritical over Khawaja controversy says former cricketer and commentator, Michael Holding

Cummins said he finds no difference between Khawaja displaying a dove logo on his shoe and bat to raise awareness of humanitarian issues and teammate Marnus Labuschagne displaying an eagle on his bat, which signifies a personal religious message.

“We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the second Test at the MCG.

Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat: Reports

“As I said last week, ‘All lives are equal’, I don’t think that’s very offensive and I’d say the same about the dove.”

Backing his 37-year-old colleague who was born in Pakistan capital Islamabad, Cummins added, “That’s Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he’s gone about it.

Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband

“But obviously there’s rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it.”

Notably, the ICC reprimanded Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia’s 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth, the action coming after he was barred from wearing boots with the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” in the colours of the Palestinian flag during the match at the Optus Stadium.

Labuschagne displays the symbol of an eagle on the back of his bats which represents a verse from the bible and has long been allowed to have the sticker on his bat in international cricket.

Last week, Khawaja spoke about the impact that the Israel-Hamas conflict had on him.

“When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest,” he said.

“I don’t have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about.”

