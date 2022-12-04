Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav set to join for the second round

Ajinkya Rahane will expectedly lead Mumbai during its Ranji Trophy campaign, in a quest to end its second-longest title drought in the premiere domestic tournament. Suryakumar Yadav is set to join the squad for the second round of the league stage.

The selection committee chaired by Salil Ankola announced a 17-member squad for the league stage, beginning December 13. The squad wears a similar look to the one that made it to the final during the tournament’s last edition.

The two key members missing from the squad are veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and allrounder Shivam Dube, both ruled out for the first half of the season due to injuries. As a result, Suyansh Shedge, a promising pace bowling-allrounder, has received his maiden call-up. Mumbai will travel to Visakhapatnam for its season-opening against Andhra.

Suryakumar, having been given a break after playing a sterling role in India’s blues over the last year, will join the team ahead of its home game against Hyderabad, to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex from December 20.

Ever since winning its record 41st title in 2015-16, the domestic powerhouse has failed to grab the coveted trophy. This is Mumbai’s longest stint without a Ranji title since the nine-year gap between 1984-85 and 1993-94.

The squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore (w.k.), Prasad Pawar (w.k.), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Attarde, Musheer Khan.