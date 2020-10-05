Fitness camp resumes for elite Bengal players

Altogether 15 men and 14 women of elite Bengal cricket teams attended the fitness camp which resumed at the Eden Gardens on Monday following a 195-day coronavirus-induced break.

While the men did workout under the guidance of trainer Sanjib Das, the women trained under Samiran Nath during gym and outdoor sessions respectively amid strict safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Before deciding to resume the camp, the CAB appointed a team of reputed doctors to brief the players about the SOPs, created a medical room and an isolation room, installed air and water filters and put in place hand sanitisers and clothes and shoes fumigators.

“The stress is on minimal physical contact and maximum hygiene. We have put up a big monitoring screen in the gym. It is used by coaches to monitor workout sessions and communicate with players through video conferencing," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Experienced batsman Sudip Chatterjee was happy with the resumption of the camp. "It felt really good. I thank the association for helping us to return to training amid restrictions," said Chatterjee.